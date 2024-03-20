Coco Gauff becomes the first American tennis player to qualify for the 2024 Olympics





Coco Gauff goes to Paris! The 20-year-old has become the first American tennis player to qualify for the 2024 Olympics, mathematically clinching her spot. Essentially in tennis, the rankings on the men's and women's tours determine who qualifies. The rankings are from June 10, 2024, right after the French Open, and the tennis rankings are from recent years. For the Olympic Games, the rankings would apply to points earned between June 11, 2023 and June 10, 2024. At the Olympic Games, the singles draw includes 64 players for both the men's and women's tournaments. Of those 64 players, 56 will qualify based on a ranking of a maximum of four per country. In short, even if Gauff loses every match between now and June 10, she still has enough points to qualify. She qualified for the 2020 Olympics, held in Tokyo in 2021, but was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19 before the tournament. Earlier this year, Gauff said one of her goals is to win an Olympic medal. “One of the goals I wrote down on my vision thing, vision note, in my phone was to win a medal in the Olympics,” she says. said in January. “I'll be completely honest: I don't really care what event it's in. I feel like gold, silver or bronze, whatever medal it is, is one of those things that doesn't matter. Well, it does matter. Of course I want that.” win in singles. I feel like I would appreciate it just as much whether it was in singles or doubles. To me it's not the same as a Slam in a way. I just said, 'I want a medal at one of the competitions.' the events.'” Related story Emily Burack (she/her) is the Senior News Editor for Town & Country, where she covers entertainment, culture, the royal family and a range of other topics. Before joining T&C, she was deputy editor-in-chief at Hi Alma, a Jewish culture site. Follow her @emburack on Tweet And Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/sporting/a60246538/coco-gauff-qualifies-2024-olympics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos