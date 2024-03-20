Sports
Top storylines at BYU Football Spring Camp
We interrupt your bracket filling and March Madness viewing party while you prepare for some football.
BYU's spring football training schedule is in full swing. They started camping on February 29th and will continue until March 30th. The annual Alumni Game is also scheduled for this Friday, but this year there is no official spring game scheduled for the team.
As the footballs fly through the air and the whistles sound through the practice facilities in mid-March, we dive into some key storylines for the BYU football team.
Quarterback battle
Let's start with the elephant (cougar?) in the room. Currently, BYU doesn't have an official starting quarterback for the 2024 season. That's fine, because BYU hasn't started against Southern Illinois in over 160 days.
Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick reveals that both Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon are getting even reps. He mentions that they're only just halfway through the spring roster, so it's too early to call a starting signal.
Retzlaff certainly has more experience with BYU's offense from last year. He played in four games to end the season (all losses for the Cougars). However, few, if any, quarterbacks have more experience at the FBS level in 2024 than Bohanon. BYU is its third program in seven years. He has 33 games under his belt, including a Big 12 championship and Sugar bowl to win.
It's likely the coaching staff will give Bohanon more of a chance to get comfortable on offense before making any judgments on who should be the starter heading into the fall. Every player has a number of skills that can make him effective. Both certainly have flaws that they will need to improve as summer approaches.
Improvement in the run game
Aaron Roderick called improving the run game priority number one when addressing the media after a recent practice.
It is striking that Roderick and his fellow coaches emphasize the run game. In 2023, the Cougars had one of the worst rushing attacks in all of FBS despite having a touted offensive line. They ranked 120th in rushing yards per game and 110th in yards per carry.
In addition to LJ Martin, BYU's top rusher from last season, Roderick Hinckley names Folau Ropati and Miles Davis as running backs who stand out. Roderick specifically points out that Davis is no longer a role player, but more of a featured piece.
It is no exaggeration to say that BYU's success as a football program in 2024 will largely depend on their offensive line and having an effective running game.
Year 2 of Jay Hills defense
When addressing the media, defensive coordinator Jay Hill said the players are well ahead of last year in terms of acclimating to his system and expectations. Returning players are now entering Hills Defense's second season after coming over as head coach from Weber States.
Hill mentions that they suffered minor injuries during camp that prevented them from getting a good look at players who will likely be at the top of the depth chart if they fall. One of the biggest aspects of Hills defense is that its players can decide how aggressive they want to be in certain spots. Hill indicates that several players are not quite at the level he expects when it comes to decision-making on the field. Granted, it's still early and there's still plenty of time to learn and adapt.
While the defense as a whole was much better than the 2022 debacle, there is still a lot of room for improvement. The Cougars ranked 109th in yards allowed per game and particularly struggled on the run (112th) and faded after some strong early-season performances.
Overall, there appears to be a sense of urgency on the ground after a lackluster opening year in the Big 12.
