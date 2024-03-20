Tennis player collapses during Miami Open match in scary scene





A tennis player collapsed during his qualifying match for the Miami Open on Monday afternoon. Arthur Cazaux fell to the ground during the third set against Marold Mayot and had to withdraw from the match. Cazaux had just won the second set 7–5 to extend the match and led the final set two games to one. Marlot was just about to serve when Cazaux fell sideways and lay on his back for several seconds before being checked by staff. The chair umpire said Cazaux had to retire 'due to illness'. The temperature in Miami reached 87 degrees with 70% humidity. The heat played a role in Jack Draper passing out in 2021, the New York Post noted. Cazaux made his first-ever appearance at the Miami Open this year. He played seven grand slams and made his debut at the Australian Open earlier this year. He was one win away from a quarterfinal match against Daniil Medvedev in January, but after winning the first three rounds he lost in straight sets to tournament No. 9 Hubert Hukacz. It was his best performance at a grand slam, as he previously only reached the first round at both the French Open and the US Open last year.

