Canadian former NHL enforcer Chris Simon has died at the age of 52

The deaths of two former NHL players were announced Tuesday.

Chris Simon, once one of hockey's most feared enforcers, has died at the age of 52.

The NHL Players' Association confirmed the news through Simon's family that he passed away on Monday evening. The cause of death was not stated.

Meanwhile, former Belarusian hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, who coached in the Kontinental Hockey League, died in Florida, police said. He was 42.

Simon, the 6-foot-4, 232-pound forward from Wawa, Ontario, amassed 1,824 penalty minutes in 782 games with the Quebec Nordiques/Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals, Chicago, New York Rangers, Calgary Flames, New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild.

The NHLPA said in an email Tuesday confirming Simon's death that “his children and family are mourning the sudden loss of their father, son, brother, friend and teammate.”

The NHL Alumni Association is devastated to learn of the death of Stanley Cup Champion Chris Simon at the age of 52.

Ted Nolan, who coached and mentored Simon at Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds called it a “very tough day”.

“If I were to start a team, Chris would be my first choice,” Nolan, who also coached Simon in the NHL with the Islanders, said in a text message. “Size, skill, talent and most of all a heart of gold.”

Simon was also not without controversy.

The NHL suspended him eight times during his career for a total of 65 games. He received a 25-game suspension while with the Islanders in March 2007 for a cross-check in the face of Rangers forward Ryan Hollweg.

Simon was subsequently forced to play 30 games for stomping on the leg of Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jarkko Ruutu in December of the same year.

Simon, who was drafted in the second round by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1990 and shipped to Quebec as part of the Eric Lindros trade, won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 1996 before reaching the finals with Washington in 1998 and Calgary in 2004 .

He was known for his fists at a time when staged fights and intimidation were a big part of NHL life, but he could also put the puck in the net.

Simon, who was of Ojibwa descent, recorded 144 goals, including a career-high 29 with Washington in 1999-2000, and 161 assists for 305 points.

He added 10 goals, 17 points and 191 penalty minutes in 75 playoff games.

The NHL addressed his cruelty as a player in a statement Tuesday evening.

“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Chris Simon, who played more than 800 NHL games in fifteen seasons. A fierce competitor and teammate, Simon won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 1996 and also reached the Stanley Cup in 1998 final with Washington as well as the 2004 Stanley Cup final with Calgary,” the statement said.

“Our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends and former teammates.”

Simon played parts of five seasons in the Russian KHL after his last NHL stop with Minnesota in 2007-08.

Ex-teammates took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, as news of his death spread on Tuesday.

“An intimidating guy on the ice…a great player too,” said Mike Commodore, who played with Simon in Calgary. “He couldn't have been nicer to me. RIP Chris. You will be missed.”

Ex-Penguin Koltsov died at the age of 42

Koltsov's death was confirmed by Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome in a statement to The Associated Press. Police said the death was an apparent suicide and there was no foul play.

Koltsov has been an assistant coach at Salavat Yulaev Ufa for the past two seasons. He was also a staff assistant of the Belarusian national men's team.

National coach Dmitry Baskov called Koltsov's death 'an irreparable loss'.

“Konstantin was one of the indisputable leaders of our team, a talented progressive coach, a smart player,” Baskov said in a statement. “He was an example of toughness, hard work, dedication and an idol for many Belarusian boys and his colleagues. It is difficult and unfair when such people leave so early.”

Koltsov played in 144 NHL games for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2003 to 2006 after being selected in the first round of the 1999 draft, with twelve goals and 26 assists. The Penguins issued a statement expressing their condolences to Koltsov's family and friends.

Koltsov was dating second-seeded women's tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, who was scheduled to play in the Miami Open tournament that started on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the Miami Open said late Tuesday afternoon that Sabalenka had not withdrawn from the event.

As one of the 32 seeded women's players, Sabalenka received a bye in the first round. She is scheduled to make her first second-round appearance in the 2024 edition of the tournament on Thursday when she will face Paula Badosa, who defeated two-time champion Simona Halep on Tuesday.

Messages sent to Sabalenka's publicist were not immediately returned.

Sabalenka is a 25-year-old, also from Belarus, who won the Australian Open for her second consecutive title at Melbourne Park in January. She appeared on the Netflix docuseries “Break Point,” in which she spoke emotionally about her father's death in his early 40s.