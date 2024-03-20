Georgia football news and notes

Trevor Etienne makes an early impression

Kirby Smart said he is pleased with the way Florida is being handed over Trevor Etienne has adapted to Georgia's backroom. “I think running back is one of those positions you can pick up very quickly,” Smart said Tuesday. There are some similarities between our offense and theirs, some of the same runs, in some cases a lot of the same words. He had no trouble transferring that part. The Bulldogs are counting on Etienne to provide a spark in their backfield. In two years at Florida, Etienne played in 24 games with one start, rushing 249 times for 1,472 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 238 yards and one score, while returning 28 punts for 671 yards. He's comfortable with the offense, Smart said. There are parts where I met him about the way we do things that he notices. No problems were found there either. It's very bright. It won't be a problem for him. There have been some mistakes and such, but nothing that can't be corrected. In terms of work and practice habits, he seems to put a lot of effort into getting the ball past the last defender, Smart said. He's a sponge. He absorbed that. He likes to be pushed. He enjoys the competition in that room. I'm very happy with where he is and I hope he continues the trajectory he's on.

Trevor Etienne listens to instructions from running backs coach Josh Crawford. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Weight loss is the biggest gain for freshman linemen

Smart had some positive words about his freshman offensive linemen. That group as a whole has been tremendous in terms of weight loss, said Smart, who noted during an early press conference that getting the group to or near 330 pounds would be one of their spring goals. Progress is being made. Smart said Nyier Daniels has lost 40 or 50 pounds from the 396 he weighed when he reported to campus. He wasn't the only one. Daniel Calhoun has lost a huge amount of money (To notice) Easy has lost a huge amount of money (Michael) Wine has also lost a huge amount of money, said Smart, who also confirmed an earlier report from UGASports that fellow early enrollees Malachi Toliver was training at the center. That group across the board is unique to have. Usually you have two or three linemen mid-year. Having five is very unique, Smart said. You really don't want all five at once because that's a recipe for disaster. But you have five players who are improving much faster, and we tried to integrate them into different practice parts, just not all at the same time. . It is difficult. It's the biggest jump in all of sports: from being an offensive lineman in high school to being an offensive lineman in college.

Slim happy with what he saw

Smart doesn't usually sound optimistic this early in spring training. Tuesday was an exception. I'm excited about where this team is going. I'm very excited about this group. We had three practices on Saturday, two in shorts and one with full pads, and will be in pads today, he said. There is a lot of competition. Overall, the overall feel is a little younger than what I remember in the past. Maybe it's the total number of new players in mid-year terms; I think we were up a little bit. We broke a record every year, and then the addition of the portal guys. There are a lot of new faces, so that's the biggest difference. The Bulldogs will hold their first scrimmage at Sanford Stadium on Saturday afternoon. This is also the week for the annual Smarts high school coaching clinic, which involves approximately 700-800 coaches from across the Southeast. Speakers later this week include former Coastal Carolina and current Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell and head coach of Houston Willie Fritzpreviously at Tulane and Georgia Southern. I know coach Chadwell very well. I think he's a great guy, a great coach. “I'm excited to get him in here,” Smart said. More than us studying them, a lot of high school coaches trying to implement philosophies he has on offense. There's a little bit of option transfer, a new-age offense in terms of the quarterback's ability to run the ball, option run out of the gun. They do that very well, and he did it at Coastal and Liberty.

This and that