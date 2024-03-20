Sports
Who was Meghan Moore? Barnstable graduate from Miami loved hockey
Meghan Moore, an accomplished athlete who attended Barnstable Public Schools and recently graduated New England Collegewas shot dead in Miami on Saturday.
Her parents, William and Mary Beth Moore of Centerville, were in Florida on Tuesday making arrangements to bring her body home.
She was great, her mother said during a telephone conversation. She was an incredible star athlete that we loved watching every minute of our lives.
Hockey was one of Moore's passions. She played for Falmouth youth hockey teams from ages 12 to 16, including the elite Cape Cod Storm team, and five years later on the Barnstable High School varsity hockey team, her mother said. She was named an All-Star in the Southeastern Massachusetts Girls High School Hockey League in 2017.
She credits her athletic prowess to her father, Mary Beth Moore said.
Moore attended Barnstable Public Schools throughout her education, her mother said.
A highlight of Moore's time at the Cape Cod storm hockey team during a national game in San Diego, California.
We lost 2-1 in a seven-overtime game, Mary Beth Moore said. It was one of the most exciting games we have ever been to. We arrived at seven in the morning and left at a quarter to two. It was so exciting.
William Moore said the community's response to her death has been a source of comfort.
“We really want to express our gratitude to the communities who have reached out to us,” he said. The town of Barnstable, their hockey families, Falmouth hockey families, the people of New England College, the Boston Bruins Alumni Club. We've had calls from people in California who played with Meghan.
Meghan's sister, Molly, and brother, William, are on the Cape to help with the arrangements, the Moores said. Molly, 27, teaches at a private school in Manhattan. William, 29, graduated Lasell University in Newton. He is a manager at Spanky's Clam Shack in Hyannis.
According to the Moore family, Meghan's wake and funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.
“It will be overwhelming for us.”
It will be overwhelming for us, said William Moore. We're just going to try to do our best.
Police are investigating what they believe is a double murder-suicide. Moore and her roommate, Sidney Capolino, were shot by Luis Napoles, who later committed suicide, according to police.
Napoleon was not Moore's boyfriend, but her mother said they had worked together last year.
The young women were hockey teammates and roommates at New England College. Capolino grew up in the Lake Champlain, New York area. According to Mary Beth Moore, she had just passed her nursing exam.
Moore graduated with a criminal justice degree and had worked summers at Spankys, William Moore said.
Meghan and Sidney would move out of this apartment in two weeks, he said.
If you need help
If you are a victim of abuse, there are resources available. If you are in immediate danger, call 911. The National Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 799-7233 is available 24/7. The National Sexual Assault Hotline (800) 656-4673 is available 24/7.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for people in crisis or for people who want to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.
Crisis Text Line is a text message service for emotional crisis support. To speak to a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It's free, available 24/7 and confidential.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can also call the Bay Cove Crisis Hotline at 1-833-229-2683. To learn more about suicide prevention and how you can help, visithttps://www.suicideispreventable.net/.
Denise Coffey writes about business, tourism and issues affecting the Cape's residents and visitors.


