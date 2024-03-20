Who was Meghan Moore? Barnstable graduate from Miami loved hockey

Connect with us

Meghan Moore, an accomplished athlete who attended Barnstable Public Schools and recently graduated New England Collegewas shot dead in Miami on Saturday.

Her parents, William and Mary Beth Moore of Centerville, were in Florida on Tuesday making arrangements to bring her body home.

She was great, her mother said during a telephone conversation. She was an incredible star athlete that we loved watching every minute of our lives.

Hockey was one of Moore's passions. She played for Falmouth youth hockey teams from ages 12 to 16, including the elite Cape Cod Storm team, and five years later on the Barnstable High School varsity hockey team, her mother said. She was named an All-Star in the Southeastern Massachusetts Girls High School Hockey League in 2017.

She credits her athletic prowess to her father, Mary Beth Moore said.

Moore attended Barnstable Public Schools throughout her education, her mother said.

A highlight of Moore's time at the Cape Cod storm hockey team during a national game in San Diego, California.

We lost 2-1 in a seven-overtime game, Mary Beth Moore said. It was one of the most exciting games we have ever been to. We arrived at seven in the morning and left at a quarter to two. It was so exciting.

