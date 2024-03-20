7 Aspects of Tournament Performance





There are 7 important aspects of tournament success. There they are… #1 The Mindset – Just another day of practice

During training you increase your level. During tournaments you perform as you have practiced. Just that: make sure you have the mindset to play your game, your playing system. Make good decisions, adjust as necessary and try to play relaxed and normally. #2 The thoughts

What you think about is very important. Give yourself some good reminders between points, like measuring bounce, playing with a wide angle, keeping your feet active, keep turning, etc. etc… #3 The distractions

Keep your eyes on the court. Your mind is so focused on the game that you don't let your eyes wander from the field and look at the next field or the spectators. You keep your eyes focused within the barriers. #4 The best moments

Reinforce a good shot with positive reinforcement. As you confirm your strong shots and remember them clearly, you are more likely to repeat them. Humbly comment on your best shots to your parents, coach, and others. The more you write about it, talk about it, and imagine it happening, the more likely it is to happen. (Lanny Basham) #5 The winning streak

If you win, just keep playing. You don't have to think too much. Just let it happen and keep the momentum going. #6 The losing streak

When you lose 2-3 points, take your time, analyze the mistakes and, most importantly, solve problems and focus on the solutions. How can you lose 3 points and come back with 100% confidence? …by focusing on the solutions! #7 The decisions

Ultimately, you don't have complete control over winning and losing. What do you have control over? Your decisions. The choices you make, which ones to use, where to run the ball, when to switch to the wide forehand, all these thousands of decisions are in your control. So instead of judging your performance based on the scoreboard, draw or rating, just focus on making good decisions. Make the decisions as you would in practice matches. And have fun! Table tennis is fun, learning is fun and applying what you've learned in tournaments is fun!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.samsondubina.com/coaching/7-aspects-tournament-performance The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

