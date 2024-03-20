Alpine F1 driver Gasly becomes co-owner of the French football club





The Frenchman has become the third partner in the semi-professional club based in the municipality of Versailles, near Paris. It currently plays in the Championnat National, the third tier of the French football league system. Gasly will join the club as a co-shareholder alongside president Alexandre Mulliez, the grandson of the founder of the Auchan retail group, and his partner Fabien Lazare. Commenting on his involvement, Gasly said: “I am happy to get involved with FC Versailles as I have always wanted to be involved in professional football. “With Alexandre and Fabien we share values, ambition and a sharp competitive spirit that will allow us to positively develop the club. This is the beginning of a very beautiful story. Go to Versailles!” Mulliez has ambitions to make Versailles a fully professional club, and he hopes Gasly's involvement can help him achieve that. “Pierre is a strong complement to Fabien and myself,” he said. “I am confident that our collaboration will be fruitful. As a long-time fan of F1, I am fortunate to have Pierre at our side to achieve all our goals.” Versailles' home stadium is the Stade de Montbauron, which has a capacity of just over 7,500 people. Gasly's football journey is set against the backdrop of a challenging time on the track this season, with his Alpine team currently battling at the back of the grid. The team's new A524 car has proven difficult and neither Gasly nor teammate Esteban Ocon have been able to score points. But despite the challenges, the team shows no signs of giving up on improving this season. Gasly said ahead of this weekend's Australian Grand Prix: “I definitely feel ready for the next opportunity in Melbourne this weekend. “It wasn't the start to the season we wanted, but in reality it was one we expected to be a challenge and that has proven to be the case. “Last week I was in Enstone for a few days. It was good to spend time with lots of different people and discuss a few things about how we can improve. “I also took some time during the whole team debriefing to say a few words about my feeling in the car. I see so much hunger and motivation from everyone on the team to improve our situation. “We'll keep pushing forward and we have Australia this weekend to get a better understanding of what we have on our hands.” Also read:

