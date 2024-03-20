



10 CLASS 5A BOYS TENNIS PLAYERS TO WATCH IN 2024 Evan Goates of Maize South EVAN GOATS, CORN SOUTH Goates battled through an injury-challenged freshman season to post an 18-8 record and an eighth-place finish in the state singles rankings. A quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Russell Lokko of St. Thomas Aquinas sent him to the consolation bracket. Goate's second-place finish to now-graduate Sam Ritchie of Maize helped the Mavericks defend their Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail Division I title and win a regional team championship. This spring he will play singles again. Hudson Grizzell of Corn South HUDSON GRIZZELL, CORN SOUTH On track to graduate early, Grizzell's junior season will be his last for the Mavericks as he teams with a new doubles partner, sophomore Brady Crawford. Grizzell teamed with seniors to win a state title in each of his first two seasons and finished ninth with Noah Rodriguez in 2022 as Maize South won the Class 5A team title. Last year, Grizzell and Mitch Krumm rebounded from a quarterfinal loss to Arkansas City's Oakley and Dawson ODonnell to finish fifth with a 26-9 record. Saket Jagannath of Blue Valley Southwest SAKET JAGANNATH, BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST Jagannath finished fourth in 5A doubles last season as a freshman alongside senior teammate Vishal Rajkumar. The duo had a 19-8 record heading into state. They reached the semifinals before losing to Ark City's O'Donnell brothers, followed by a loss to Newton's senior duo Otis Musser and Justin Franz. Jagannath will have to find a new doubles partner heading into his sophomore season in high school. Paul Jittawait of Andover PAUL JITTAWAIT, ANDOVER Jittawait, a senior, had a solid 2023 season until the final day, when he rolled an ankle in a straight-up semifinal loss to Maize's Sam Ritchie and an injury to Bishop Carroll's Barrett Steven defaulted to finish fourth. His 33-4 record was highlighted by his second regional title, an Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail II title and tournament victories in Arkansas City, Andover and Emporia. Jittawait placed ninth in the 5A singles as a sophomore with a score of 29-11. Jack Judkins of Kapaun Mount Carmel JACK JUDKINS, KAPAUN MT. KARMEL A three-time state singles qualifier, Judkins is on the short list of players who could have a shot at the Class 5A title following the graduation of Russell Lokko, the three-time champion from St. Thomas Aquinas. Judkins bounced back from a hard-fought second-round loss at the state level to Maize South's Evan Goates last year to play five consolation matches to finish fifth, capping a 27-6 season. Judkins, the Greater Wichita Athletic League's 2023 No. 1 singles champion and 2022 No. 2 singles champion, went 22-8 as a sophomore and finished eighth at state. Dawson O'Donnell of Arkansas City Oakley O'Donnell of Arkansas City DAWSON AND OAKLEY O'DONNELL, ARKANSAS CITY The O'Donnells enter their third and final season as Bulldog teammates with their sights set on a Class 5A dual championship. Oakley, a senior, and Dawson, a junior, reached the state finals on their home court last spring before falling to two-time champions Ian and Miles Cusick of Topeka West. Still, ODonnell's 34-2 record included three regular-season wins over the Cusicks and a regional performance in which they didn't surrender a game. In 2022, the O'Donnells posted a 29-6 record and finished fourth on the state table with 10 wins over 5A state placers. De Soto's autumn province PROVINCE OF CAEL, OF SOTO Province teamed with Colton Rhoads to capture a Class 5A regional doubles championship after finishing second at the United Kansas Conference championships behind eventual state champions Ian and Miles Cusick of Topeka West. The duo posted a 27-2 mark in the state tournament but was upset in their first match. Working their way through the back, Province and Rhoads earned a state medal with 12eand finished 29-6 overall. With Rhoads graduating last spring, Province is the lone returning state qualifier for the Wildcats this season. Sanjay Rajkumar from Blue Valley Southwest SANJAY RAJKUMAR, BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST Rajkumar will look for a bit of redemption this season after his state performance as a sophomore didn't quite match the high expectations set by his fifth-place finish in the 5A singles as a freshman in 2022. Rajkumar recorded a record 17- 9 to state, although most of his losses were against eventual state champions, or at least eventual semifinalists in other classifications. But Rajkumar ultimately lost to Maize's Sam Ritchie in the state quarterfinals, dropping a 7-6 (2), 6-4 match to the eventual state runner-up. Instead of fighting his way to a new fifth-place finish, Rajkumar suffered back-to-back losses as Kapaun's Jack Judkins handed him a 9–5 defeat, while Judkins followed up by taking a similar 9–4 win over Rajkumar's teammate Emmett Wirth in the fifth place match. Heading into his freshman year, Rajkumar will have his sights set on improved state performances, especially with Aquinas Russell Lokko graduating after an undefeated three-year reign over 5A singles. Emmett Wirth of Blue Valley Southwest EMMETT WIRTH, BLUE VALLEY SOUTHWEST Wirth took advantage of his freshman year last season when he switched from doubles to singles as a junior. Wirth went to state with a 21-10 record and a fourth-place finish in his regional. Ultimately, he won his first two state matches, including an on-paper upset over Eli Donaldson of St. James Academy. Although Donaldson held a first-round bye after winning his regional, Wirth had already beaten Donaldson 8-2 and 8-3 in the regular season before winning for a third time, as his 6-1, 6-4 victory sent him to the state quarterfinals. . A 6-1, 6-3 defeat to Bishop Carroll's Barrett Steven sent Wirth to the back of the group, where he took two more wins, including a 9-8 (4) tiebreak against Maize South's Evan Goates to reach fifth place . place competition. He lost 9-4 to Kapaun's Jack Judkins, who had sent Wirths teammate Sanjay Rajkumar home two games earlier. As a sophomore in 2022, Wirth won a regional title with Jedrick Wilson, but the duo did not finish at the state title.

