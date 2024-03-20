Heavy loss ends special season for Burrell hockey





Tuesday March 19, 2024 | 6:27 PM Andrew Palla | For TribLive The Burrell hockey team celebrates a goal against Neshannock in the PIHL Division 2 championship game on Monday, March 18, 2024 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Andrew Palla | For TribLive Neshannock's Zander Telesz and Burrell's Forrest Baird collide during the PIHL Division 2 championship game on Monday, March 18, 2024 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Andrew Palla | For TribLive Neshannock's Nick Bucci takes a puck under pressure from Burrell's Aidan Petroff in the PIHL Division 2 championship game on Monday, March 18, 2024 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Andrew Palla | For TribLive Burrell goalie Cooper Price stops a slap shot from Neshannock's Sam Mezzanotte in the PIHL Division 2 championship game on Monday, March 18, 2024 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Andrew Palla | For TribLive Burrell's Julian Kemp and Neshannock's Marcello Cerasi race for a loose puck in the PIHL Division 2 championship game on Monday, March 18, 2024 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.



Burrell's run in the PIHL Division 2 playoffs ended in heartbreaking fashion Monday night with a 6-5 loss to Neshannock in the championship game at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, but it wasn't hard for the Bucs to draw out highlights from a great season to find. . The current group of Bucs had not won a playoff game prior to this season and were up against a Lancers team that had been in the championship game three of the past four seasons. Although they fell short, they brought the program back to the levels of 2018 and '19 when they made back-to-back appearances in the D2 finals. “I'm proud of them,” Bucs coach Luke Kopchak said. “I wish the outcome would have been different (Monday night), but they gave everything and I'm sad to see some of them leave.” The Bucs battled the Lancers throughout and appeared to score the go-ahead goal late in the third period when Tyler Danko deflected an Aidan Petroff pass into the net at the back post. After it was originally flagged as a legal purpose, it was disallowed. As the Bucs celebrated on the ice, the officials gathered and after a discussion it was ruled that the puck had been deployed with an obvious kicking motion. A few minutes later, Brian McConahy scored the winner for Neshannock. It was a bitter end to an otherwise successful postseason. Burrell defeated Morgantown 8-2 in the first round and then defeated All-Kiski Valley rival Deer Lakes 5-2 in the semifinals. Petroff scored four goals in the playoffs, including two in the championship game. Jared Wall scored three times in the postseason and Danko scored twice. Chantz Watkins, Forrest Baird and Julian Kemp each scored one goal in the championship game. Kemp's goal was an impressive individual effort as he stretched out to thwart a Neshannock attempt, quickly rose to his feet and fired a shot into the net. The Bucs showed impressive depth in the regular season, with 10 players scoring at least 10 points. Six of them had 30 or more points. Petroff led the way with 44 points. Mike Moraczyzk was right behind him with 41. John Lukac and Danko had 38 each, Luke Mink had 30 and Watkins had 24. “It's a special group,” Kopchak said. “It's my third year with the majority of them. They have grown every year.” Burrell graduates seven seniors in Danko, Lukac, Watkins, Cody Martin, Connor Gloer, Logan Smail and Nathan Sabatini. A strong core returns, including Petroff, Moraczyzk, Baird, Mink and goalkeeper Kooper Price, who had three shutouts in the regular season. Jerin Steele is a freelance writer Keywords: Burrell

