NCAA Wrestling Championships Preview for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. For the fifth year in a row, App State Wrestling has qualified at least five wrestlers for the NCAA Championships, which begin Thursday morning at the T-Mobile Center.

Five wrestlers, all Southern Conference champions who have earned automatic NCAA berths, will compete in Thursday's double-elimination event, with associated seeds: No. 21Ethan Oakley(133 pounds), No. 18 Cody Bond (149 pounds), No. 19Tommy Askey(157 pounds), No. 16Will Molenaar(165 pounds) and No. 33 Thomas Brooker (184 pounds).

Oakley, Bond, Askey and Miller will all make their second NCAA appearance, with Bond returning for the first time since 2021 and the other three veterans returning after debuting in 2023. Brooker, a true freshman, is making his first appearance and will be an early appear on the mat in a pigtail match. The No. 33 seed will face the No. 32 seed for the right to get into the main bracket versus the No. 1 seed.

Here are the opening matches (brackets subject to change if wrestlers withdraw):

133: no. 21Ethan Oakley(26-7) vs. #12 Sam Latona, Virginia Tech

149: no. 18 Cody Bond (24-6) vs. #15 Corbyn Munson, Central Michigan

157: no. 19Tommy Askey (22-5) vs. #14 Cody Chittum, Iowa State

165: no. 16Will Molenaar (24-6) vs. #17 Tyler Lillard, Indiana

184: no. 33 Thomas Brooker (21-13) vs. #32 Anthony D'Alesio, Long Island U. (pigtail match)

ESPNU (day) and ESPN (night) will have overarching coverage of this week's championships. The best way to watch App State matches in the early rounds is via ESPN+ and the live streams for each mat (1-8). App State Wrestling's Twitter account (@appwrestling) will provide updates on mat assignments and estimated match times as they become available in real time.

Thursday's schedule

11am CT (12pm ET): Session 1 – First Round

6:00 PM CT (7:00 PM ET): Session 2 – Second Round and First Round Consolations

Friday's schedule

11:00 AM CT (12:00 PM ET): Session 3 – Quarterfinals and Second/Third Round Consolations

7:00 PM CT (8:00 PM ET): Session 4 – Semifinals and Consolation Fourth/Fifth Rounds

Saturday's program

10:00 AM CT (11 ET): Session 5 – Consolation Semifinals and 3rd/5th/7th Place Matches

6:00 PM CT (7:00 PM ET): Session 4 – Championship Matches

Last year, the Mountaineers were set to send six wrestlers to Tulsa, with a strong possibility that Oakley would go from first seed to 33rd seed based on an injury to a fellow 133-pound competitor. That happened, but App State faced its own dire situation when an infection prevented two All-American appearances Jon Jon Millner of travelling.

Without the leader competing or present at the combine, the Mountaineers struggled with three of their five entries making their NCAA debuts. After Oakley won a pigtail match, App State wrestlers went 0-10 on Day 1 to make an unusually quick exit.

This year, in addition to Brooker's chance to pick up a win against an evenly ranked entry, the other four Mountaineers are seeded between 16th and 21st in their 33-man group. On paper, 24th-seeded App State has a better seed in just one first-round match. The 16th-seeded Bond faces 17th-seeded Lillard of Indiana, so App State's qualifiers will face tough challenges from the start.

Since John Mark Bentley became head coach, App State has 61 NCAA qualifiers and five All-America finishes. In the past five seasons alone, the Mountaineers have had NCAA qualifiers at all 10 weights and a total of 29 NCAA qualifiers.

ETHAN OAKLEY (133 pounds | 4th year Redshirt Sophomore | Trinity, NC | Wheatmore HS)

Career: 2023 and 2024 NCAA qualifier…2024 SoCon champion and 2023 finalist…Career record of 47-24, including 21-1 in doubles…Competed in the 2023 NCAA Championships and won a match after initially being the first alternate at 133 pounds….All-SoCon in 2023 and 2024…Winner of the Pinnacle Award (given to the student-athlete with the highest GPA from the championship-winning team) at the SoCon Championship of 2023…Completed in June 2023 as 61kg runner-up after 5-0 start to reach the best-of-three finals at the U23 Freestyle Nationals in Ohio.

2023-24: All-SoCon and SoCon Champion…Entered NCAAs with a 26-7 record, including a 12-1 mark in duals (6-1 in SoCon duals)…Two ranked wins during 3- 0 run in SoCon Championship, with a last-minute takedown and rideout in a 5-4 semifinal victory against Blake Boarman before winning 5-4 against Campbell's Domenic Zaccone on a takedown with one second left …Won against Zaccone in their doubles matchup, overcoming a 7-1 deficit in a 14-8 decision…Had a career record of 17-0 in doubles before losing improbably by fall to Chattanooga Oakley stood with Up 6-2 in the second period and got another shot when caught under Boarman…Eighth at Cliff Keen Invitational with one top-15 win and a pair of wins against previous NCAA qualifiers.

CODY BOND (149 pounds | 7th year Redshirt Senior | Danielsville, Ga. | Madison County HS)

Career: NCAA qualifier as SoCon champion in 2021 at 157 pounds and 2024 at 149 pounds, with an NCAA trip as second alternate as SoCon runner-up at 157 pounds in 2022… Career record of 78-37… Pursuing a master's degree Degree in Higher Education, honored by the SoCon in 2024 with Pinnacle Award as the highest GPA student-athlete on the championship-winning team.

2023-24: All-SoCon and SoCon champion at 157… Entered NCAAs with a 24-6 record, including an 8-3 mark in duals (7-0 in SoCon duals)… Went 3-0 at SoCon Championship, with a 2 -0 finals win against Jeffrey Boyd of The Citadel… Turned defense into attack on tiebreak takedown with 1:25 left and finished on top, got two back points, to prevail 7-1 against Campbell's Justin Rivera in semifinal showdown…Southern Scuffle second thanks to semifinal pin of top-10 Jadan Abas of Stanford and OT loss in finals…Won Mountaineer Invitational title with a ranked victory in the final (vs. No. 31 Michael Gioffre of Virginia) … Passed from 157 to 149, a spot held by Jon Jon Millner for the past four seasons.

TOMMY ASKEY (157 pounds | 4th year junior | Pine Bush, NY | Pine Bush HS)

Career: SoCon champion and automatic NCAA qualifier at 157 pounds in 2023 and 2024…Undefeated record in SoCon duals in 2023 and 2024…Career record of 71-33 competing in the 2024 NCAAs…All-SoCon in 2023 and 2024.

2023-24: All-SoCon and SoCon Champion…Went 3-0 at SoCon Championship with 9-2 decision in 157 final…Competed in NCAAs with a 22-5 record, including 10-2 in duals (7-0 in SoCon duals) … Reached the Keystone Classic finals with a classification victory and won twice in Las Vegas in December … Overcame an early 6-0 deficit to tie the match at 9 by the end of the third period and with 12-9 win on sudden victory against The Citadel…Won by major decision against Campbell…Won by technical fall against Davidson in rematch of the 2023 SoCon finals and a preview of the 2024 finals, a of eight technical falls and 15 bonus point wins prior to the NCAAs.

WILL MILLER (165 pounds | Junior | Helena, Ala. | Thompson HS)

Career: Automatic NCAA qualifier as SoCon champion at 165 pounds in 2024 after being an automatic NCAA qualifier as a SoCon finalist at 174 in 2023… Undefeated SoCon dual record in 2024… Career record of 61-27 entering NCAAs in 2024.

2023-24: All-SoCon and SoCon champion at 165… Entered NCAAs with a 24-6 record, including 12-1 in duals (8-0 in SoCon duals)… Went 3-0 at SoCon Championship and built a first period ahead 6-0 in an 8-3 decision against ranked Dom Baker of Campbell in the 165 final… Won three of the first four matches in December in Las Vegas, highlighted by a 5-1 decision against a ranked opponent of Virginia Tech (Connor Brady)…Pin vs. First period help UNC take lead from 9-6 to 15-16 in a 24-14 team victory…Won by an 8-2 decision against Campbell in a top-30 showdown…Led App State into the regular season with 54 points in 13 dual matches (4.2 per game) and 37 points in eight SoCon duals (4.6 per game)…Entering NCAAs on a 15-game win streak.

TOMAS BROOKER (184 pounds | True freshman | Harrisburg, NC | Hickory Ridge HS)

2023-24: SoCon champion at 184 and member of the SoCon All-Freshman team… As a No. 3 seed at the SoCon Championship, he went 3-0 with an improbable 5-4 victory in the final against No. 32 Caleb Hopkins of Campbell, thanks for a takedown with one second left… Starting the third period from a top position while facing a 3-0 deficit against a wrestler who had quickly pinned him in their doubles matchup, Brooker was still standing on top when Hopkins got a first-time stoppage with 26 seconds left. Brooker immediately tried to break him free, but brought him back down too quickly to score an escape/takedown combo. Hopkins refused to get up as Brooker tried to untie him again and was penalized again with five seconds left to make the score 3-2. Hopkins got back to his feet and finally recorded an escape 115 seconds into the period, and Brooker immediately went in for a takedown that he finished in the last second… Starting as a true freshman, he comes to the NCAAs with a record of 21 -13, including an 8-6 record in duals (6-2 in SoCon duals)…11-4 with nine bonus point wins in the last 15 matches leading up to the NCAAs…In six SoCon dual wins, three technical falls and two major decisions, including one against a Davidson opponent who had defeated him at the Southern Scuffle… …App State held a 15-13 lead over Chattanooga before Brooker produced five team points with a 15-tech fall 0… Picked up first dual win against Duke… Went 4-0 during the title run at The Battle at The Citadel in the first college tournament.