Cricket legend Freddie Flintoff selfie shows off progress after crash





Andrew Freddie Flintoff appears to be back at work after his horror car crash in 2022. The former cricket star looked fit and healthy in a photo shared online as he showed off his scars for the camera. Flintoff was seriously injured in a car accident at the Top Gear test track in December 2022 during filming of the now-canceled car show. But after recovering from the life-changing injuries he suffered, the 46-year-old is back to work for the BBC, The Sun reports. Watch every match of the 2024 Marsh Sheffield Shield Final LIVE on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > Flintoff appears to be filming the second season of his hit show Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams, in which he aims to get children involved in cricket. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Andrew Flintoff in his younger years. Source: News Limited < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Andrew Flintoff back in England cricket gear. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images. Source: Getty Images < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Andrew Flintoff during his time on Top Gear. Image: BBC Source: supplied The star posed for a photo with young cricketer Subhajit Naskar at the Cricket Association of Bengal, with the new series of his show said to focus on cricket in India. Other photos showed the retired England all-rounder being presented with a jersey of Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders by Bengal cricket president Snehasish Ganguly. The second season of Flintoff's show comes after he signed a mega seven-figure deal with the BBC last year. A TV insider told The Sun that the stars' return to the screen is a hugely positive step after the harrowing crash. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Freddie Flintoff remains a fan favorite. Photo: @subhajit_c10 / Instagram. Source: Instagram They said: This will be a huge comfort to his fans as it shows he is healing well and returning to two of his greatest passions, sports and television. Obviously there are some scars, which everyone expected, but Freddie seems to have made huge progress since he last played cricket in public. He clearly feels comfortable enough to be in front of a camera again, something that wasn't the case this time last year. These are nervous first steps as he is recovering both mentally and physically, but the TV show he is making is a real passion project for him. The first season of Flintoff's show saw him return to his hometown of Preston to get young people involved in the game that made him an international superstar. And fans are eagerly awaiting the second season of the series, which will now take Flintoff to cricket-mad India. This story originally appeared on The sun and is republished with permission

