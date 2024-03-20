Developing the future: Huskies football takes time to teach the next generation | News, sports, jobs

HOUGHTON – Although this winter has been relatively mild, St. Patrick's Day weekend proved to be a difficult one for several Michigan Tech Huskies football players to share their love for the game they play while attending college with several children from all over the Copper. Country. Winds in excess of 20 miles per hour, along with some mixed rain, made conditions difficult, but after a change of venue to the SDC Multipurpose Room the players and local children were able to get started.

Coach Dan Mettlach spent much of the day guiding kids around the floor between different stations, giving each child a chance to try drills for different positions.

For him and the team, the camp was a great opportunity to connect with the community.

“It's a great opportunity not only for us to get some of the local youth on campus around our program, but it's a great experience for our guys on our team to mingle with some of the kids who they probably don't get to see very much,” he said. “(We can) also give a little bit back to these families who come to our games on Saturdays. It is a great opportunity for our team.”

For players like quarterback Alex Fries, who earned the starting job last season, the camp reminds him of his experiences as a child.

“It is awesome,” he said. “It reminds me of when I was young, doing these camps around the state. Just nice to see all the boys and all the kids, so excited to be here, especially on a Saturday afternoon in early March.”

For Fries, the camp was an opportunity to ensure he was adhering to the standards Mettlach sets for the football program.

“I think everything goes back to coach Mettlach and what he taught us: We want to leave this place better than how we found it,” said Friet. “So that's just part of the process. All these guys who help here really enjoy it too, because 10-15 years ago we were in the same place as these kids. So it's pretty cool to see.”

Mettlach knows his players were once in the same position as the kids they came into contact with on Saturday.

“All these kids were in this place when we were younger, looking up to the college athletes,” he said. “It's cool for the older guys knowing they were there not too long ago and had to go through it themselves. So our boys are having a lot of fun with it.

“I think the kids have a lot of fun with it. They clearly enjoy the students much more than the coaches. We give our guys the opportunity to coach the drills, and that's good for everyone.”

Camp participants had a chance to see how the Huskies open practice, what types of stretches they use to warm up first, and then they move on to position drills, which involve players who play a certain position, such as wide receiver Nick Nora , worked with them to perform specific patterns before receiving a pass.

Fries said the kids love talking to the Huskies and learning from them at the same time.

“They love it,” he said. “They also like to talk about their favorite professional or college sports teams. We also like to poke fun at the rivalry we have with Northern Michigan because some of these guys are from the area.

Over the course of the day, players will have the opportunity to discover what excitement exists in the area for the sport they love.

“It's cool to see how they think about football, because some of these guys don't play yet, but they play other sports,” said Frits. “It's good to see the kids.”

With spring training starting Tuesday, the Huskies' players are focused on building their own skills while also working to secure starting roles by the time August rolls around, so Saturday was a chance for them to have some more fun before they have to start. carry down.

“I'm really excited about spring ball anyway, but it's good to see the kids just running around,” said Friet. “We've done quite a bit of training to prepare, so now it's good to take a weekend off, I guess, spend some time with the community, before we take the leap (into our own practices) .”

With the new friendships made on Saturday, Fries and his teammates hope they have made new friends for life among the camp visitors.

“Hopefully we'll see these guys at some games in the fall,” he said. “We have, I think, six home games, which will be cool. Hopefully they'll come out and support us just because we've built little relationships with these guys right now.

The culture in the Huskies' locker room is very positive, and that gives players like Fries a lot of excitement to see what next season has in store.

“You can never be satisfied with where you are, whether it's in the weight room or on the field,” he said. “I think our team has such a good culture where we want to get better every day, which will push us to, hopefully, win some more games this fall.”

Fries learned a lot from last season, so he, like his teammates, is excited to put those lessons into practice.

'Confidence is high' he said. “I think I had a great experience, just some learning curves from last fall, but man, I can't wait to play again. I'm so excited for this season.”