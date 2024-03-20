10 CLASS 6A BOYS TENNIS PLAYERS TO WATCH IN 2024 Oscar Alvarado of Dodge City

OSCAR ALVARADO, EVIDENCE CITY Alvarado established himself as one of the top players in western Kansas last year. He went 34-9 as a junior and finished 12th in singles at the Class 6A tournament. He won tournaments in Great Bend, Hutchinson, Dodge City and Garden City to earn WAC Player of the Year honors. Alvarado, who has a career record of 42-13 in singles and 22-10 in doubles, will play singles again this year as he looks to end his career on a strong note.

Lawrence's Jack Bauch JACK BAUCH, LAWRENCE

Bauch fell to the back of the pack when he lost a 6-1, 6-0 battle to Arjun Reiland, a fellow Blue Valley North freshman. Bauch picked up a pair of wins before being edged out by senior Britton Snyder. Bauch had multiple victories over other state qualifiers throughout the regular season, including Olathe South's Josh Lee, who finished in eighth place. Last year he lost the best of three battles, but Bauch did earn a big 8-7 (6) victory over Lee in the second round of the Sunflower League tournament. Bauch also earned multiple victories over another freshman standout from Lawrence, Free States Drew Harrison. Bauch defeated Harrison 6-4, 4-0 with an early retirement for his opponent in their third-place match at regionals. Bauch went 24-12 as a singles player last season. Jake Hanson of Shawnee Mission East JAKE HANSON, SHAWNEE MISSION EAST

Hanson has reached state twice in his first two seasons of high school, both as a doubles partner with George Kahl. The duo took fourth place at the state title last year, losing in a tiebreaker to Blue Valley Northwest's Luke Pennington and Luca Ospino in the third-place match. Hanson and Kahl finished 10th at state during Hanson's freshman year in 2022. The duo finished 25-10 in doubles last year. Jake Hedges of Lawrence Free State JAKE HEDGES, LAWRENCE FREE STATE Hedges reached state in doubles each of the past three seasons, but will give singles a try in his senior season of high school. After qualifying for state as a freshman in 2021, Hedges replaced Ben Melvin as George Thornton's doubles partner after that duo won a regional title. Hedges and Thornton accomplished the same feat, while also earning a fourth-place finish at state. When Thornton graduated, Hedges teamed with fellow junior Felipe Reina-Salas in doubles last year. The pair would give the Firebirds their third straight regional doubles champion. However, Hedges failed to reach the state semifinals again as the duo ultimately finished in seventh place. Instead of trying to turn it around, Hedges is taking on the new challenge of playing singles for the Firebirds. He didn't play a singles match last year and has just five singles matches under his belt for his high school career in his freshman and sophomore seasons, going 4-1. George Kahl of Shawnee Mission East GEORGE KAHL, SHAWNEE MISSION EAST

Kahl and his doubles teammate, Jake Hanson, will look to build on their career-best fourth-place finish last year. Kahl and Hanson reached the state semifinals before a 6-2, 6-2 loss to Blue Valley's Myers twins sent the Lancers duo to third place to end what was ultimately a 25-10 campaign became. Kahl and Hanson fell 7-5 in the first set to Luke Pennington and Luca Ospino of Blue Valley Northwest, but came back with a 6-2 win in the second, after which the Huskies duo closed with a 7-6 (3) finish. Fourth place was still a big jump from the duo's 10th-place finish at state in 2022. Francisco Landeras of Blue Valley West FRANCISCO LANDERAS, BLUE VALLEY WEST

After capping his freshman campaign with a state runner-up finish to Shawnee Mission East's Gregor Wiedeman in 2022, Landeras seemed like his biggest threat to win the state title, as a sophomore might just be the Lancer he found in the upset state semifinals. Wiedeman quickly left the state championship picture with injuries that limited him for the entire season. But his teammate, Graham Faris, defeated Landeras twice 8-3, avenging his 7-6, 7-5 semifinal loss, which was his only defeat during his junior season. Of course, other top players in 6A quickly crowded the field, including eventual state champion CJ Smith of Blue Valley North. Landeras got his own revenge on Wiedeman with two wins during the regular season, but entered state with no wins over Faris, a loss in his only full match against freshman teammate Jonah Stolte and no matches against Smith since losing to him in the regional semifinals in 2022. Smith defeated Landeras in the state semifinals and set up another battle with Faris in the third-place match. Landeras found a way to a 6-4, 6-4 victory, which fell short of his state title goals but also helped his team earn a first-place state title win. Luca Ospino of Blue Valley Northwest LUCA OSPINO, BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST Ospino stepped in as a freshman alongside sophomore teammate Luke Pennington, who was looking for a new partner after finishing fourth on the state list alongside Aiyan Sanjanwala in 2022. The duo quickly bonded, entering state with a 19-5 record and taking regional runner-up honors. Blue Valleys Myers twins, Caden and Evan. Ospino and Pennington reached the state semifinals before losing to eventual state champions Akki Poojari and David Han. In the third-place match, the duo was able to earn a 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (3) tiebreaker victory over Shawnee Mission East's Jake Hanson and George Kahl. If Pennington and Ospino stick together for another run in doubles this year, they would start the season as penciled-in favorites, as all four participants in last year's 6A doubles final graduated. Luke Pennington of Blue Valley Northwest LUKE PENNINGTON, BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST

Pennington has reached the state semifinals each of his first two seasons. With freshman teammate Luca Ospino as his new doubles partner, Pennington was able to improve on his fourth-place finish alongside Aiyan Sanjanwala at the state level in 2022. Pennington and Ospino could not reach the state finals, losing 7-5, 7 -5 to eventual state champions Akki Poojari and David Han of Blue Valley West. But the duo rebounded to defeat Shawnee Mission East's Jake Hanson and George Kahl in a back-and-forth match that ended with Pennington and Ospino winning the tiebreaker to take third. The duo finished last season with a 22-6 record.

Jonah Stolte of Blue Valley West JONAH STOLTE, BLUE VALLEY WEST