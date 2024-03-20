Sports
10 Class 6A Boys Tennis Players to Watch in 2024
Alvarado established himself as one of the top players in western Kansas last year. He went 34-9 as a junior and finished 12th in singles at the Class 6A tournament. He won tournaments in Great Bend, Hutchinson, Dodge City and Garden City to earn WAC Player of the Year honors. Alvarado, who has a career record of 42-13 in singles and 22-10 in doubles, will play singles again this year as he looks to end his career on a strong note.
JACK BAUCH, LAWRENCE
JAKE HANSON, SHAWNEE MISSION EAST
JAKE HEDGES, LAWRENCE FREE STATE
Hedges reached state in doubles each of the past three seasons, but will give singles a try in his senior season of high school. After qualifying for state as a freshman in 2021, Hedges replaced Ben Melvin as George Thornton's doubles partner after that duo won a regional title. Hedges and Thornton accomplished the same feat, while also earning a fourth-place finish at state. When Thornton graduated, Hedges teamed with fellow junior Felipe Reina-Salas in doubles last year. The pair would give the Firebirds their third straight regional doubles champion. However, Hedges failed to reach the state semifinals again as the duo ultimately finished in seventh place. Instead of trying to turn it around, Hedges is taking on the new challenge of playing singles for the Firebirds. He didn't play a singles match last year and has just five singles matches under his belt for his high school career in his freshman and sophomore seasons, going 4-1.
GEORGE KAHL, SHAWNEE MISSION EAST
FRANCISCO LANDERAS, BLUE VALLEY WEST
LUCA OSPINO, BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST
Ospino stepped in as a freshman alongside sophomore teammate Luke Pennington, who was looking for a new partner after finishing fourth on the state list alongside Aiyan Sanjanwala in 2022. The duo quickly bonded, entering state with a 19-5 record and taking regional runner-up honors. Blue Valleys Myers twins, Caden and Evan. Ospino and Pennington reached the state semifinals before losing to eventual state champions Akki Poojari and David Han. In the third-place match, the duo was able to earn a 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (3) tiebreaker victory over Shawnee Mission East's Jake Hanson and George Kahl. If Pennington and Ospino stick together for another run in doubles this year, they would start the season as penciled-in favorites, as all four participants in last year's 6A doubles final graduated.
LUKE PENNINGTON, BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST
Pennington has reached the state semifinals each of his first two seasons. With freshman teammate Luca Ospino as his new doubles partner, Pennington was able to improve on his fourth-place finish alongside Aiyan Sanjanwala at the state level in 2022. Pennington and Ospino could not reach the state finals, losing 7-5, 7 -5 to eventual state champions Akki Poojari and David Han of Blue Valley West. But the duo rebounded to defeat Shawnee Mission East's Jake Hanson and George Kahl in a back-and-forth match that ended with Pennington and Ospino winning the tiebreaker to take third. The duo finished last season with a 22-6 record.
JONAH STOLTE, BLUE VALLEY WEST
Gregor WIEDEMAN, SHAWNEE MISSION EAST
After a breakthrough sophomore campaign that ended with him winning an individual state title, Wiedeman had a tough performance last year. He missed multiple parts of the season due to injuries, which also limited his play en route to a 20–9 singles record during the year. Wiedeman still managed to claw his way into sixth place at state. He enters the year looking to build on his 82 career wins and try to get his Lancers back to the top of the mountain after last year's third-place finish ended the team's three-year reign atop 6A.
