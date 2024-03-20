Fairmont 15U girls hockey wins state consolation crown | News, sports, jobs





FAIRMONT – Fairmont recorded its 30th win of the 2023-2024 season by capturing the Minnesota 15U girls hockey 'B' state consolation championship on Sunday in Blaine. After losing a 4-1 quarterfinal to eventual state championship Grand Rapids/Greenway on Friday at Fogarty Arena, Fairmont posted back-to-back shutouts over North Shore and Owatonna, respectively, to return to the Martin for two nights of heavy hardware County Arena. later on. Lauren Bettin gave Fairmont an early 1-0 lead in Sunday's consolation final against Owatonna by drilling an ice-hugging slider into the web with 6:11 left in the opening period. Kennedy Murphy converted the scoring opportunity by finding Carly Gustafson with a neutral ice pass before Gustafson made a quick lead pass to Bettin. Ironically, Bettin's lamp-lit shot turned out to be a short-handed goal with just 11 seconds left in Owatonna's power play. Fairmont netminder Lexi Sundeen then showed her mettle by making 12 of her 15 saves during a short second period to preserve her shutout. Bettin then gave Fairmont breathing room during the third period by scoring her second goal of the consolation final with the first of Lexi Haycraft's two assists at 12:17. Kynlee Beemer then added a key insurance goal on another Lexi Haycraft helper with 4:38 remaining in regulation to seal Fairmont's 3-0 win over Owatonna on Sunday. Fairmont gained a 28-15 shots on goal lead over Owatonna. Bettin and Lexi Haycraft combined for four goals and two assists as Sundeen held off the North Shore Storm and consoled Fairmont 6-0 in the semifinals on Saturday. Lexi Haycraft generated both of her goals to build an early 2-0 first period lead for Fairmont. Haycraft found the back of the net thanks to an assist from Avery Kurt with 8:49 left in the opening frame. Haycraft then cashed in a Bettin pass for a rope find on the power play at the 4:38 mark. Joslyn Meyer moved into the scoring column and accounted for the only goal of the mid-range consolation semifinal, expanding Fairmont's margin to 3-0. Meyer connected for a goal on a Mariel Parish helper at 6:04. Bettin then scored both of her goals during the third period with three scores, putting the winning outcome beyond North Shore's reach. Bettin cashed in a Gustafson pass for a lamplighter at 9:29 before Parish found the seams in the North Shore defensive line for an unassisted goal at 8:07. Bettin scored Fairmont's sixth goal on an assist from Lexi Haycraft with 5:56 remaining in regulation to cap off the 6-0 victory. Sundeen recorded twelve stops as a game leader for Fairmont, which unleashed twenty shots on goal. Lilyan DeBay scored two goals and goaltender Emily Cherne had 14 stops to lead Grand Rapids/Greenway to a 4-1 state quarterfinal victory over Fairmont on Friday. Trailing 2-1 after goals from Sophia Casper and Claire Larson, Harper Artz spoiled Cherne's shutout bid by finding the ball on an assist from Halyn Haycraft with 3:30 left in the first. Lexi Sundeen recorded 16 saves between the pipes for Fairmont, which finished the season with an overall record of 30-6-1. Today's latest news and more in your inbox

