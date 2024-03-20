MACAU DAILY TIMES Hosting the ITTF World Cup shows confidence in Macau, says ID president





The upcoming International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Singles World Cup shows the confidence that international sports authorities have in Macau and the local capacity to host large-scale international sporting events, Sports Bureau (ID) chairman Pun Weng Kun said yesterday. sidelines of the press conference that launched the event. Speaking to the media, Pun noted that it is very flattering that a world federation like ITTF trusts Macau to host such an important global event; At the same time, this recognition gives local organizers the confidence to continue to do more and better. After hosting the World Table Tennis (WTT) event for several years, Macau is now ready to level up and host one of the most important events in this sport, bringing together the world's best table tennis talents in less than to Macau for a month to compete not just for US$1 million (MOP 8.1 million), but, as noted by ITTF Deputy Secretary General Mounir Bessah, for world rankings just before the Paris Olympics this summer . Being in an Olympic year, the players' performances at the Macau World Cup carry enormous weight, which has a direct impact on their points in the world rankings and, consequently, on their position at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, said Bessah during yesterday's opening speech at the press conference. conference, held at the Galaxy International Conference Center. The locally organized event will also have the appeal of being the first time the Table Tennis World Cup presents its new competition format, which Bessah noted was a rebirth of sorts of the ITTF World Cup. Bessah also noted that Macau was given the honor of hosting this year's World Cup in recognition of the city's recent commitment to the promotion of the sport. According to ITTF, the decision to revive the ITTF World Cup underlines the vision and commitment to reviving the illustrious sporting heritage that will soon (in 2026) celebrate its centenary. The event will take place over a week from April 15 to 21 and will be organized at the Galaxy Arena, not only offering much better conditions for the players and spectators, but also being able to appeal to a much larger audience than the WTT events that are organized at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion.

