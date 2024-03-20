Dempsey's single runs from USF





FORT MYERS, FL – Evan Dempsey's bases loaded single on an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth Charles Davalan with the winning point as Florida Gulf Coast University defeated the University of South Florida 3-2 at Swanson Stadium on Tuesday night. With unseasonably cool temperatures and a wind blowing in from the center, runs were expensive all night long. The score remained tied at 2-2 through the last four innings until the bottom of the ninth. Davalan threw an infield hit to start the inning, but the Eagles would soon get down to the final out before the end of regulation time. A helicopter deep into the third base line was allowed Harrison Povey with an infield hit, and when USF was late covering the bag on third, Davalan slid in safely to set up the winning run 30 yards out. Javier Gorostola would run, setting the stage for Dempsey's dramatics. After taking the first pitch for a strike, the freshman made an error on the next pitch and found himself in an 0-2 hole. Dempsey choked on his bat and fought off a few tough pitches before the fifth pitch from the plate. His one-handed swing at the ball sailed toward shallow center field, just out of the reach of the USF shortstop. Davalan drove home, and the rest of the Eagles charged at Dempsey, heckling him in celebration after the game-winning RBI. FGCU (10-10) loaded the bases in the first inning, but put only one on the board when Gorostola made a sacrifice fly to score the game's first run. USF (11-9) scored single points in the second and fifth to take a 2-1 lead. The Eagles put the game ahead again at 2-2 in the bottom half of the inning. With Povey on first base after a walk, Gorostola completed the count with two outs. Povey would take off on the next delivery and Gorostola fired a shot down the line to left. FGCU's centerfielder scored while standing to tie the game again. The Eagles, who have won five straight, got another strong pitching performance from the staff. Derek Crum allowed two runs in 4.2 innings. Ryland Bozenhard got the next five outs without allowing a run and fanning two. Jake Bunz needed just seven pitches to get the final two outs of the sixth, and Nick Love (2-1) allowed just one hit in two scoreless innings of work. FGCU will be off until Friday when it faces Kennesaw State to start an Atlantic Sun Conference series in Kennesaw, Georgia. The first pitch is set for 6:30 PM Read the full article

