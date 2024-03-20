Why Tennessee football freshmen enrolled on the first day of spring training

Kaleb Beasley and Edwin Spillman graduated from high school a few weeks ago and enrolled at Tennessee on Monday, in the middle of the spring semester, just in time for spring training.

But the Tennessee freshmen will return to Lipscomb Academy for graduation in May.

It's an unorthodox path to early enrollment for a college football player. But that's how Nashville's two prized prospects found themselves on the field for the start of UT spring training.

“We were in the library every day doing our schoolwork,” Beasley, a four-star cornerback, said Tuesday. It was definitely a grind. We've worked hard to get here.

Normally, first-year football players register in early December. They graduate from high school a semester early, sign a National Letter of Intent with a university, and then start college in January.

Twelve UT players who signed in the class of 2024 did so.

But Beasley and Spillman had to find another route. Lipscomb, like most private schools in Tennessee, did not allow early graduation. But a creative exception was made.

They have been taking online courses in recent months to earn their high school diplomas. And Lipscomb will allow them to receive a degree in May, when they are well into the Vols' offseason program.

“I think Ed and I are the first to do this (among private schools) from across the region,” Beasley said. So it is certainly big. I was excited to come here when I found out I could come. It is certainly an advantage.

How they enrolled in the middle of Tennessee's spring semester

For example, Beasley and Spillman graduated high school early. But they still needed a way to enroll in college midway through the spring semester, which UT offered.

UT's fall and spring semesters follow the traditional calendareach covering almost four months.

But those semesters are divided into two sessions, giving students the opportunity to cram a course into one session in a shortened time frame.

The second session of UT's spring semester runs from March 18 to May 7. So Beasley and Spillman started the second session on Monday, the same day the Vols started spring training.

This was really just about getting that first spring under our belts, said Spillman, a four-star linebacker. And I just felt like it would give me the upper hand if I possibly showed up on the field early. So if you can finish high school, finish it and move on to the next stage sooner.

How they make up for lost time

Beasley and Spillman are late to campus compared to the other early enrollees. But they're early compared to the rest of the freshmen, who arrive in June.

It put them in a unique position this weekend. They tried to make up for lost time by learning the playbook quickly to maximize the opportunity they so feverishly sought.

New linebackers coach William Inge and defensive assistant Forrest Lehman worked with Spillman on Zoom video calls to catch up with him. And his older brother, UT wide receiver Nate Spillman, helped him learn the defensive signals.

Beasley said he has already learned basic pass coverage and phone calls through two days of practice. He credits cornerback Rickey Gibson and two Nashville natives, safety Andre Turrentine and cornerback William Wright, with taking him.

“It was definitely hectic, just trying to fix the plays,” Beasley said. But I've had great people helping me along the way.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football reporter. E-mail[email protected]. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing knoxnews.com/subscribe.

