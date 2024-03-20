Tennis player who collapsed during the Miami Open provides an update on his condition from hospital after having to be taken from the court in a wheelchair

French tennis player Arthur Cazaux has given fans an update on his condition after collapsing in terrifying scenes midway through his match at the Miami Open on Monday.

The 21-year-old was squarely facing compatriot Harold Mayot when Cazaux fell to the ground as he prepared to serve back with no one around him.

He lay on the ground for several seconds before the referee finally got down from his chair and a medic rushed over to help.

Images later showed Cazaux being led off the field in a wheelchair after treatment.

But he has now told his followers on social media that he has been released from hospital after a 'long series of tests'.

Very worrying scenes in Miami when 21-year-old Arthur Cazaux suddenly collapsed @MiamiOpen Qualifying. He was up early in the third set, but had to stop and was taken away in a wheelchair to be checked by doctors. Hopefully all is well with him and nothing serious.pic.twitter.com/ItsCwOFJCD Pavvy G (@pavyg) March 18, 2024

He posted on Instagram in French: “I just left the Miami hospital after spending the night there receiving care and a long series of tests.

'Today my physical condition is better, my tension and my heart have remained stable.'

Cazaux had leveled the match by winning the second set 7-5 after Mayot had won the first 6-4 in Florida.

Temperatures in Miami on Monday hovered around 88 degrees Fahrenheit with humidity around 70 percent.

After receiving criticism on social media for his lack of response to Cazaux's fall, Mayot wrote: 'Stop starting a false controversy for nothing.

'It was a few games ago that he wasn't feeling well and started having cramps.

Cazaux revealed on Instagram that he has been released from hospital after a “long series of tests.”

'I didn't see him fall and I thought he was down because he had a cramp. When I realized it was serious, I immediately went to him and I was very worried.

'I did my best to help. There is nothing but great friendship and complicity between us, and there always has been.

“You need to stop sending hate all the time. I wish him a good recovery and all the best.'

Cazaux, currently number 74 in the ATP rankings, reached the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year.

Mayot defeated Belgian David Goffin 7-6, 6-2 on Tuesday for a place in the main draw.