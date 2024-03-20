Sports
Tennis player who collapsed during the Miami Open provides an update on his condition from hospital after having to be taken from the court in a wheelchair
French tennis player Arthur Cazaux has given fans an update on his condition after collapsing in terrifying scenes midway through his match at the Miami Open on Monday.
The 21-year-old was squarely facing compatriot Harold Mayot when Cazaux fell to the ground as he prepared to serve back with no one around him.
He lay on the ground for several seconds before the referee finally got down from his chair and a medic rushed over to help.
Images later showed Cazaux being led off the field in a wheelchair after treatment.
But he has now told his followers on social media that he has been released from hospital after a 'long series of tests'.
Arthur Cazaux collapsed on the court halfway through his match at the Miami Open on Monday
The 21-year-old fell to the ground during the decisive third set with no one around him
He lay on the ground for several seconds before the referee and medic rushed over to him
He posted on Instagram in French: “I just left the Miami hospital after spending the night there receiving care and a long series of tests.
'Today my physical condition is better, my tension and my heart have remained stable.'
Cazaux had leveled the match by winning the second set 7-5 after Mayot had won the first 6-4 in Florida.
Temperatures in Miami on Monday hovered around 88 degrees Fahrenheit with humidity around 70 percent.
After receiving criticism on social media for his lack of response to Cazaux's fall, Mayot wrote: 'Stop starting a false controversy for nothing.
'It was a few games ago that he wasn't feeling well and started having cramps.
Cazaux revealed on Instagram that he has been released from hospital after a “long series of tests.”
'I didn't see him fall and I thought he was down because he had a cramp. When I realized it was serious, I immediately went to him and I was very worried.
'I did my best to help. There is nothing but great friendship and complicity between us, and there always has been.
“You need to stop sending hate all the time. I wish him a good recovery and all the best.'
Cazaux, currently number 74 in the ATP rankings, reached the fourth round of the Australian Open earlier this year.
Mayot defeated Belgian David Goffin 7-6, 6-2 on Tuesday for a place in the main draw.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-13216727/Tennis-player-collapsed-Miami-Open-gives-update-condition-hospital-taken-court-wheelchair.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Tennis player who collapsed during the Miami Open provides an update on his condition from hospital after having to be taken from the court in a wheelchair
- Will all content soon be fake?
- World Happiness Report Shows a Generational Divide in Well-Being in the US: Shots
- Aaron Taylor-Johnson: New James Bond speculation rises again | BBC News
- People who visited San Leandro restaurant may have been exposed to measles – NBC Bay Area
- A 4.5 magnitude earthquake occurred south of Bishkek
- Panic sets in for Trump as he faces deadline for massive bail
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's veiled digs at Rahul Gandhi
- President Jokowi inaugurates Singkawang Airport in West Kalimantan
- A Spring-Inspired Bridal Dress Guide for Brides Getting Married During Floral Season
- No solution found for MAXX noise complaints in IM | News, Sports, Jobs
- Why Tennessee football freshmen enrolled on the first day of spring training