Nighthawks advance to NCAA Elite Eight!





DAHLONEGA, GA – The University of North Georgia Nighthawks soared to new heights on Tuesday as they defeated Lander 70-67 to advance to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time in program history. UNG travels to Evansville, Indiana, for the Elite Eight beginning Tuesday, March 26. The NCAA will reseed the final eight teams and announce the matchups tomorrow. UNG improves to 27-6 with the win, while Lander, who entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed, falls to 22-9. Top seed North Georgia hosted the Southeast Regional for the first time after winning their first PBC Tournament title this season. But nothing was given away on Tuesday as Lander opened the game with a 10-7 lead in the first seven minutes, highlighted by Dominic Stanford's opening 3-pointer from the right corner, Nigel Colvin's layup through traffic and the dunk by Connor McKay. of an alley-oop pass from Burwell. North Georgia went on a 15-2 run to build a double-digit lead, scoring all the points. Giancarlo Bastianoni scored four times during the series and Colin Turner's three-point play gave the Nighthawks a 22-12 lead with 8:10 left in the first half. The Bearcats got back into the game with three-pointers. Stanford made one trey from the left corner, another from the right wing and Noah Dunns wished for one from the same spot as Lander trailed just 26-21 inside six minutes. North Georgia made six of six free throws as it closed the half on an 8-0 run, sparked by a Turner dunk, to take a 36-29 lead at halftime. Cayden Charles went 4-for-4 from the line during the run. The match remained exciting in the second half, as the two teams had fourteen lead changes and four draws. Further back, UNG led by eight with 2:56 to go after two free throws from Frank Champion. Lander answered with a three-point play from Torrin Andrews, but UNG's Greg Billups found champion for an alley-oop dunk and a five-point lead with 2:18 to go. Lander forced three turnovers in the final minute and pulled within three points on a Colvinfree throw with four seconds left. But his attempt to intentionally miss a free throw resulted in the shot taking an unfortunate bounce out of bounds and allowing the Nighthawks to run out the clock. Charles led UNG with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting, and added a team-high eight rebounds. Turner and Bastianoni had 15, while Champion added 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. UNG had a 39-25 edge on the boards and outscored the Bearcats 46-28 in the paint. UNG shot 51.9% (27-52) from the field. Standford and Phillip Burwell each scored 15 to lead Lander, while Inady Legiste added a team-high 10 points and seven rebounds. UNG becomes the third Peach Belt team in the past four years to win the regional and advance to the Elite Eight. They are the eighth different PBC team to reach the national championships.

