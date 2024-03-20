Legends Cricket Trophy 2024: Rajasthan Kings beat New York Superstar Strikers to be crowned inaugural champions

Ashley Nurse's all-round show and disciplined bowling efforts helped Rajasthan Kings register a clinical 20-run victory over New York Superstar Strikers in the much-awaited grand final at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 19, to be crowned the first-ever champions 90-ball format Legends Cricket Trophy 2024.

In the 90-ball per side game, Ashley Nurse scored a highest score of 97 for Rajasthan Kings and the West Indian star also took a wicket at a crucial time and bagged the player of the match award in the final.

Chasing a tight target of 180 from Rajasthan Kings, New York Superstar Strikers could only reach 159 for 6 in the stipulated 15 overs and lost the match.

The Strikers' opening duo, Chadwick Walton and Alviro Petersen, chased cautiously on the power play for their team. Walton fell victim to Robin Uthappa's quick glovework, conceding 17 off 15 balls after being deceived by spin.

After Walton's dismissal after 37 runs in 4.5 overs, the Strikers looked for a substantial contribution from Petersen. However, Bipul Sharma dismissed Petersen for just 3 runs added to the team's total, ending his innings on a sluggish 17 off 16 balls.

Introduced into the attack in the ninth over, Ashley Nurse claimed the Striker's third wicket, dismissing the dangerous Chamara Kapugedera for 30 off 15 balls. The scoreboard reflected 77 for three in 9 overs for the Strikers.

The Strikers reached 86/3 in 10 overs and were faced with the challenge of scoring 94 runs from the remaining 30 balls as the Rajasthan Kings bowlers kept a firm grip on the game.

Under increasing pressure, Asela Gunaratne contributed a quick 24 off 13 balls before being dismissed by Chaturanga de Silva in the 12th over. Yuvraj Singh, who had remained quiet till the 12th over, unleashed his aggressive intentions in the 13th over and hit three consecutive sixes off Shadab Jakati.

Yuvraj continued his attack in the 14th over, hitting four boundaries and a maximum off Manpreet Gony as the Strikers reached 152 runs. However, with 28 runs needed for the final over, Yuvraj's valiant efforts were not enough to turn the tide.

Despite completing his fifty off twenty balls, he was caught by Rajesh Bishnoi on the third ball of the over, dashing the Strikers' hopes of victory.

Ultimately, Rajasthan Kings restricted Superstar Strikers to 159 for six in the stipulated 90 balls, securing a 20-run win. Captain Robin Uthappa's strategic leadership and the collective effort of the Kings' bowlers played a crucial role in their triumph.

All the bowlers of the Rajasthan Kings put in a commendable performance with five of the six bowlers claiming one wicket each. Former Indian cricketer Parvinder Awana stood out, conceding just 26 runs and taking one wicket in his three overs.

Earlier in the day, Yuvraj Singh made the winning decision at the toss and chose to play first against the Robin Uthappa-led team.

Despite Uthappa's early dismissal after a brisk 16 off 7 deliveries by Jerome Taylor, the Rajasthan Kings found their momentum with an impressive partnership between former Zimbabwean batting star Hamilton Masakadza and Ashley Nurse. Together they amassed a formidable stand of 106 runs for the second wicket in just 53 balls.

Masakadza, who opened the innings, showcased his prowess with a quickfire 56 off 30 balls, comprising seven boundaries and a pair of sixes. Meanwhile, Nurse fell agonizingly short of a century and was dismissed in the last half of the innings for a blistering 97 off just 41 deliveries. The former West Indies cricketer's innings featured twelve fours and half a dozen sixes before he was bowled out.

Jerome Taylor emerged as the standout bowler for the New York Superstar Strikers, claiming three crucial wickets for 40 runs. His victims included Uthappa, Masakadza and Nurse. Nuwan Pradeep also impressed with the ball for the Strikers, conceding just 20 runs and taking one wicket in his three overs. Rajasthan Kings managed a challenging total of 179/4 from the allotted 90 deliveries.

Short score:

Rajasthan Kings 179/4 (90 balls) Ashley Nurse 97 (41 balls); Jerome Taylor 3/40.

New York Superstar Strikers: 159/6 (90 balls) Yuvraj Singh 54 (22 balls); Parvinder Awana 1/26.