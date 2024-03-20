Sports
2024 NFL free agency: Fantasy football winners and losers
WINNERS
Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
From an age and workload standpoint, there is plenty of negative history to point to about running backs reaching this point in Derrick Henry's career. However, the term built differently applies quite literally to Henry. Essentially, no running back in NFL history has been as constructed as the hulking back, so we can't be shocked if this outlier remains an outlier.
Henry could be the icing on the cake for a run game that was already a top-three unit last season. Henry ranked fifth in yards after contact per rush (3.06) among backs with 200 carries last season, despite having the eighth-highest stuff rate (48.6%, per Fantasy Points Data). It doesn't look like he has lost another step and will now be in a much superior ecosystem. There's a chance he could have been avoided if he had gone somewhere else. In Baltimore, I think he's a draft target.
And if you don't want to see Henry and Lamar Jackson team up in this Ravens run game, do you even like the sport? I would vote no, you don't do that.
Drake London and Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons suffered from uniquely poor quarterback play last season. Desmond Ridder ranked 15th in success rate, so there was some degree of stability from bottom to bottom, but he was 25th in EPA per dropback. Sacks, turnovers and woeful inaccuracy were debilitating problems for the Falcons' passing game. It wasn't a stable environment to get development from wide receivers or tight ends.
5. Drake London
Kirk Cousins is a Falcon. Last year it was in the Top 10 in terms of accuracy and efficiency.
London has averaged 113 goals per season at the start of his career, but 25% of these are considered uncatchable.
That's 57 wasted goals.
Expect more precise targets in 2024
SAL VETRI (@SalVetriDFS) March 12, 2024
Enter Kirk Cousins.
Although not a risk-free option at this stage of his career due to an Achilles injury, he offers excellent opportunities to improve the position. Cousins has played in this offensive system before and works well throwing into the middle of the field. That should overlap with where Drake London, a strong dig and cross route runner, and Kyle Pitts draw most of their targets.
We'll have to have a conversation sometime this summer about how high is too high when it comes to the draft rankings for these two young potential stars. Today is not that day. For now, few pass catchers have experienced such a dramatic quarterback upgrade in free agency. London and Pitts are clear winners.
Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
The 2023 season has already gone so well for Kyren Williams and there are plenty of reasons to believe that the coming year could be even better.
Williams had the lowest stuff rate among backs with more than 200 carries at 37.7% and had the highest success rate on man/gap runs, according to Fantasy Points Data. The Rams found an identity that contrasted with the unit they had been for most of the Sean McVay era, and they expanded on it this offseason.
Re-signing Kevin Dotson at right guard and adding Jonah Jackson at left guard for a combined $99 million is a clear signal that they are prioritizing that run game. Jackson's signing allows the 330-plus pound Steve Avila to move to center. That is now more than 1,000 kilos of people movers, lined up along this line from left to right.
Williams is the only player on the depth chart to be the first player from a man/gap system that has just received reinforcements.
Nico Collins and Tank Dell, Houston Texans
There seems to be a general concern in the fantasy community surrounding the status of the Texans wide receivers. Frankly, it's unfounded and, in my opinion, still based on how people perceived these players before the 2023 season and CJ Stroud's breakthrough. I don't think people realize how good Nico Collins is as a pure talent and that lack of understanding shapes opinion. They won't find an X receiver that can even come close to his level.
The Texans have been involved in Keenan Allen trade talks and they need more depth in their position. It makes sense to add to that space outside of Collins and Dell. For now, they haven't found a player willing to dip into that duo's goal totals.
Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Jacobs is a quality defender who thrived on gap and zone concepts during his excellent 2022 season. It's easy to see why he was coveted by the Packers coaching staff, who like to build their play-action and RPO packages around different concepts.
I want to find ways to invest in the Packers offense this season because it's so clear this unit is on a shout upward trajectory. And yet, that wide receiver-tight end duo could force a target squeeze because of so much young talent. Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks are my guys, but there are other solid players around them, so it's a muddy picture.
So Jacobs may be the clearest path to getting involved in this ascending offense, even if he will go much higher in fantasy plays.
Joe Mixon, Houston Texans
I have reservations about the wisdom of trading for Joe Mixon and the right not to compete with another team by giving him a three-year, $27 million deal, but that's what happened.
Mixon landed at the most desirable landing spot. Mixon ranked eighth in zone concept run success rate last season, so he fits into Houston's system. Nearly every running back attached to Stroud's offense should be squarely on our radar in the first round. Mixon's pedigree certainly makes him a strong option.
George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
It's certainly on my radar that the fantasy community could push George Pickens into a range where he was drafted a little too early based on the free agency events of the past few weeks, but there's no doubt he's a big winner. For starters, the loss of Diontae Johnson creates a huge hole at the other end of receiver, and Pickens is the heavy favorite to fill that vacuum. That's true even if Pittsburgh drafts a wide receiver early.
Second, I definitely have my reservations about Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback this season. Even if/when Justin Fields replaces him, he doesn't plan on running a high-octane passing offense. However, both guys present a tangible upgrade from what Kenny Pickett had to offer last season. I can't tell you how alarming the Pickett movie was last season.
Pickens could end up being the classic volatile, extremely high target share, low volume receiver who can be red in fantasy. But there's no doubt his prospects are better right now than they were a month ago.
LOSERS
Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers
It was very likely that the Chargers could acquire one or both of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen this offseason. But with Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston at the top of the depth chart, Justin Herbert finds himself in a precarious position.
I think the fantasy community is destined to overestimate some of the heavy rhetoric coming out of this new coaching staff. It would behoove the Chargers to improve their run game, but Herbert can still be a hyper-efficient passer in this style of offense. However, the current reception area will make the latter difficult. Even if they added a wide receiver high in the draft, which is certainly not a lock, this would still be a pretty uninspiring room. It will be impossible to click Herbert anywhere near where he went in fantasy drafts the past two seasons.
Jordan Addison and Ty Chandler, Minnesota Vikings
Anytime you go from a proven starter like Kirk Cousins to Sam Darnold at quarterback, everyone on offense is a loser.
There is only so far a man like Justin Jefferson will fall. He is an elite player and will be productive, even if it is more of a slog than before. However, the supporting players will be difficult to project under the new quarterback play.
Jordan Addison is a good player, but a true No. 2 receiver in my eyes. He took advantage of soft covers and broke big during his monster weeks. Those favorable coverage looks will still be available to him this season if Jefferson is healthy, but his new quarterback may not get off his first read quickly enough. Even if this team drafts a rookie in a trade scenario, they can't realistically land in the top two, so the prospect may not be ready to roll from Week 1. I may contradict myself a little later in Round 1 of Jefferson. a design, but I won't go too far with this violation.
Ty Chandler is also a loser due to the likely declining offensive environment and the arrival of Aaron Jones. Chandler flashed a bit to end the season and received some positive reviews from the coaching staff, but the signing of Jones changes any big plans they may have had for him this year.
Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
An obvious selection, Tyjae Spears would become everyone's favorite breakout prospect this season, while Derrick Henry would move on. Maybe that's still happening, but the signing of Tony Pollard clouds the picture.
Spears is an electric back who can contribute in the passing game. That also sounds like how we would describe Pollard's play during his peak season. The way their skills overlap could make this one of the toughest committees to crack. The Titans offense will be needed a lot of Under Brian Callahan, it's certainly more possible for both backs to be startable fantasy options.
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars passing game was a frustrating disappointment last season. Taking out Calvin Ridley for Gabe Davis doesn't make them better in any way. In my opinion, Davis' skills at the X-receiver position will only increase the volatility that plagued this unit last season.
Trevor Lawrence is a good young quarterback, but asked him to be an important teammate given the circumstances surrounding him. Right now, other emerging young passers are in better situations and have shown enough peak to pass Lawrence on draft boards this summer.
Brian Robinson Jr., Washington commanders
You can debate what you think Austin left Ekeler in the tank. I think if healthy he can still be a quality two-way NFL player and an effective, dynamic part of a committee. But there's no arguing that he's in line to take over for the commanders and, as a proven threat in the scoring zone, he could inherit goal-line work.
That leaves Brian Robinson, who I'm quite a fan of as a power runner, stuck in the dreaded early 20s role. Those carries make it difficult to bring back steady fantasy production or reach ceiling weeks. I like how Robinson and Ekeler will complement each other in a tandem backfield and their roles seem pretty clear to me. Robinson will probably lose the monetary touches for fake football.
