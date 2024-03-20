SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Sandpoint tennis poised to continue its dominance





Last season: 9-1 record with key wins over Lewiston, Coeur dAlene; GIRLS Won 4A District 1/2 Championship and placed fourth at state. BOYS Won the 4A District 1/2 championship and placed 11th (tie) at state.

Head Coach: Kent Anderson, 16th season

Athletes to watch: SINGLES Neva Reseska, Sr.; Peper Rickert, fr; Jacob Dawson, Jr.; Matthew Norton, n. DOUBLES Sydney Webb, Sr.; Aubrey Knowles, Jr.; Ethan Ballard, so.; Nathan Duke, that is. MIXED DOUBLE Noah Spinney, Sr.; Elly Tutin, Sr.

Sandpoint tennis will continue to win in 2024. Both the boys and girls won 4A District 1/2 titles last year, and head coach Kent Anderson says the Bulldogs will look to repeat that and then some. Anderson said both teams look strong once again, and is especially excited about the girls' opportunity to take home the coveted state title this year.

BOYS

Jacob Dawson returns for his junior season. Last year he won the 4A district title after handily defeating Lakeland's Ben Ryan 6-1, 6-0. Although he did not win the state championship, he was one of only three sophomores to qualify at the time. Dawson will once again be Sandpoint's No. 1 player in boys singles this year. Also returning at No. 2 will be Matthew Norton, who Anderson said expects to remain undefeated this season.

Jacob will only have a minor problem against number one Coeur d'Alene, but other than that, I don't believe anyone has a chance to beat Jacob, Anderson said. Jacob has many weapons. He has great foundations, but is not dependent on them. He has good drop shots, a good net game, he is super smart and that is why he is number one.

Anderson also had great things to say about the Norton game.

Matthew has about the cleanest and best strokes we've had on this team, Anderson said. He's really capable of ripping balls and we'll try to get him some more weapons soon.

In doubles, Ethan Ballard and Nathan Duke play in the first place. Anderson said the two are always playing and are dedicated to the sport.

They're always here, they play with everyone, Anderson said. They will be tough to beat and I'm curious to see what happens this year. They're more conventional players and they're just really solid. They both have good serves, groundstrokes and are both super fast.

GIRLS

Freshman Pepper Rickert joins an already stacked Bulldog team this year. The rising tennis phenomenon has played against national and even international competition in recent years. She is currently ranked as a 4-star recruit (No. 107 in the country, No. 1 in Idaho) by tennisrecruiting.net.

Pepper will play number one and that brings everyone else down a level, Anderson said. With Neva at number 2 this year, no one will be able to catch her. Last year she entered the state tournament as a No. 1 seed.

Senior Neva Reseska will also be another big name to watch. Reseska finished fourth at the 4A state championship last year. She also won the 4A District 1/2 championship last year over teammate Maisie Brazill, 6-2, 6-4. Anderson said she is stronger this year than last year.

Both Pepper and Neva have been very solid from the start, Anderson said. They have natural strength. Pepper's strength is her experience. Even as a ninth grader, she is under a lot of pressure and is difficult to break. Pepper also has a huge portion that is difficult to break. Neva's strength is that she is unwavering and never gives up. She has solid groundstrokes, is consistent and is just a superior natural athlete.

Like last year, seniors Sydney Webb and Aubrey Knowles will play in the No. 1 spot in doubles. The pair were 4A District 1/2 champions and won their opening round match at the 4A state tournament.

They are better this year, Anderson said. Sydney and Aubrey play so well together that they understand each other's movements on the court, they are tough.

Anderson said if Rickert can win state and Neva, Sydney and Aubrey can go deep, Sandpoint has a very healthy chance to win the state championship this year.

Sandpoint's Neva Reseska returns a serve in a match held at Travers Park last season.



Sandpoint tennis schedule

3/14 @ Coeur d'Alene 2 p.m

3/20 @ Post Falls 3pm

3/22 Clarkston Tournament

3/28 @ Moscow 3pm

4/9 vs. Lewiston 2 p.m

4/10 @ Lakeland 3pm

4/11 vs. Post Falls 3:00 PM

4/16 vs. Lake City 3 p.m

04-19-20 Lewiston Invitational

4/26-27 Inland Empire Tournament (Spokane)

4/30 vs. Lake City 3 p.m

5/2 vs. Moscow 3 p.m

5/3-4 JV Tournament @ CDA/Lake City

5/6 vs. CDA and CDA Charter 3 p.m

5/9-11 District Tournament @ Washington State University

5/17-18 State Tournament @ Boise State University