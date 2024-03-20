Sports
Liam Pitchford is hungry for his ninth Commonwealth Games medal in Birmingham
Liam Pitchford's disappointment at the Tokyo Olympics fuels his desire to claim Commonwealth gold in Birmingham this summer.
The Nottingham table tennis star was knocked out in the round of 32 last summer as he believed the year-long delay to the event destroyed his medal hopes.
With eight Commonwealth medals to his name already, Pitchford is confident he can add to his list of achievements having thrived at these Games for more than a decade.
Tokyo came at the wrong time for me after the delay, he said.
I was playing really well before the lockdown; I was in the shape of my life and haven't played for a while.
Since then there have been more and more tournaments. Before Tokyo, I didn't quite get back to the way I wanted to play.
It pushed me, I know more about myself and how to prepare and how to be mentally. I'm going to take some of that disappointment with me to Birmingham and hopefully use it in a positive way.
This summer, supported by National Lottery funding, Team England will comprise a total of more than 400 athletes. Now that he has secured his place in the squad, Pitchford is looking to take advantage of the unique opportunity for medal success in his home country.
He is relishing the opportunity to work with athletes from a number of sports this summer as part of Team England, something he believes has underpinned his success at previous Commonwealth Games.
The 28-year-old won his first gold in the men's doubles in Gold Coast and fondly remembers his interactions with athletes from other disciplines.
Because it's a multi-sport game, being with other athletes and other sports makes it different from what you're used to, he said.
Team England does a great job of getting everyone together and on the same page.
When you see an athlete or swimmer doing well it pushes you to win medals, so it's a great environment and atmosphere and something I'm looking forward to again.
As a racket sport, we spend a lot of time with the badminton boys, but when you go into the village, whether you're already friends or not, everyone is friendly and supportive of each other.
Pitchford does admit that his previous success at this event, combined with the pressure of an expectant home crowd, means these Games will be different to any of the previous four.
After overcoming the final hurdle to win gold in Australia, he is aiming for first place at multiple events this summer.
When asked how we can top his four-year performance, Pitchford said: Win more than one!
I had won eight medals, but that was my first gold.
So it was very special and something that I wanted to do. It was a relief to do that because I had been close to it so many times.
I know what I have to do, and I know now what it takes.
Playing four events is a chance to win four medals. I don't want to put pressure on myself, but there is a chance to do that if I'm in the right frame of mind.
As a child, Pitchford was a fan of tennis and football until he discovered table tennis during school lunch at Brimington Junior School in Chesterfield.
Now a mainstay of the world's top 20, he recalls developing an immediate affection for the sport, an affection he was encouraged to pursue full-time after heeding his parents' request to complete his studies had fulfilled.
Apparently I had a natural talent, I don't really know what that means, but I felt like I had a certain skill for it, and it just clicked with me and my personality, he said.
The speed and the skill involved, it was something I had to try to master.
National Lottery players raise more than $30 million every week for good causes, including vital funding for sport from grassroots to elite. Find out how to make your grades great at: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes.
