Fort Lee NJ football hires Michael Gerst as head coach





New Fort Lee football coach Mike Gerst adds to the team motto. We've been 'Protect the Fort' for a while and I love it, but I love the bridge thing and now we were going to do 'Guard the Bridge' too, Gerst said. So it becomes Protect the Fort and Guard the Bridge. The 30-year-old, once a standout running back at Bergen Catholic, was approved Monday night by the District Board of Education as Bridgemen's new head football coach. “Mike brings to us years of offensive coordinator experience from one of the premier programs in the Super Football Conference,” Fort Lee athletic director Mike Raftery said. He has a lot of energy and fits perfectly into our program. I am excited to see him continue our success of recent years and take the program to the next level. It will be Gerst's first head coaching job. He started as an assistant coach at Passaic Valley under Chet Parlavecchio in 2017 and spent the past three years on the offensive staff at Wayne Valley under Roger Kotlarz. When you are around so many great leaders of men, and so many good organizers for practices and football games, you learn what it looks like,” Gerst said. style. I tried to focus all my attention on that. After graduating from Bergen Catholic, Gerst played at Columbia and later transferred to Garden City Community College in Kansas, where he faced current NFL star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The two remain friends. Gerst eventually ended up playing Division II football at Texas. When he returned to New Jersey with his degree, Gerst began working as a substitute teacher and joined the Hornets, originally in a volunteer role. When Parlavecchio retired, he went to Wayne Valley. Gerst, now a teacher in Livingston, had some connections to Fort Lee since his days at Bergen Catholic and loved the pride he sees throughout the city. During the interview process, you could see how proud everyone is of the city and the school, Gerst said. Everything Karel [Salame] In recent years we have laid the foundation where we can take it to the next level. With the facilities they have here and the potential, it was a no-brainer for a novice coach. Fort Lee has played in the SFC's Ivy Division the past four seasons, winning the Ivy Division title in 2022 and finishing 7-2 last year. Ivy Division teams are not eligible for the NJSIAA playoffs. Gerst said playing in the Ivy Division is just another step in the process of building a championship program. He has already assembled a staff, including several former Bergen Catholic teammates, and has met with returning players. My message to Fort Lee is that when football rocks, it's like nothing else, Gerst said. My passion for it and all the experiences the game has given me, I just try to give back to the game. Every coach wants to win every game and I'm very committed to that, but at the same time it's about helping the kids and that's where it starts.

