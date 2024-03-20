IPL 2024: 'Dhoni understood for a long time that cricket is not everything'

IMAGE: Talking about former teammate MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan said the current CSK skipper was passionate about the sport but was well aware that cricket was not everything. Photo: Windies Cricket/X

Cricket remains an integral part but 'not everything' for MS Dhoni, says his former Indian teammate Zaheer Khan about the man with a penchant for taking the world by surprise and an eagerness to explore different avenues.

At the age of 42, two-time World Cup-winning captain Dhoni is gearing up to lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL. The charismatic former India skipper had retired from international cricket four years ago.

“MS Dhoni understood long ago that he is passionate about cricket and it is an integral part of his life. But it cannot be everything,” Zaheer said in an episode dedicated to the Dhoni on JioCinema.

In addition to his World Cup victories and India's rise to the world number one ranking in Tests, Dhoni has led CSK to a joint record five IPL titles, having taken the leadership role from the inaugural edition of the competition in 2008.

Zaheer said, “When you are playing, it is very important to disconnect yourself from the game. Cricket is not everything. Every cricketer has to deal with this eventually.”

“If you leave the game, you may not have many options. We've seen many athletes struggle after retirement because they gave everything to the game, and when they left it, they didn't know what to do.

“In that sense, MS Dhoni understood long ago that he is passionate about cricket and it is an integral part of his life. But it can't be everything.

“He continues to do things outside the sport. For example, his interest in cycling. He is always researching it.”

Who does MS target?

Talking about Dhoni, ex-India and CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina said he wants his former teammate to continue playing in IPL for another five years.

“The biggest question is who will be their next captain? Even if Dhoni steps down as captain, he will be in the dugout, whether it is as a mental toughness coach or simply for his presence. But the question is: who will go for he?” to nurse?

“This is a crucial year for CSK. Who does MS have its eye on? Ruturaj Gaikwad is a good option. This year is a very important year for CSK, more so than for MS Dhoni.

“Because we will see who he will select as his deputy and probably say: 'Deal with this now, I have been looking after the team since 2008. You take care of the yellow, I will wear the jersey and sit down.' in the locker room,” Raina said.

“It is now important to see how he plans for the future. He is 42 years old. I would like to see him play another five years, or at least two or three years.”

The IPL starts on Friday with reigning champions CSK taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opener.