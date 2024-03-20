Sports
IPL 2024: 'Dhoni understood for a long time that cricket is not everything'
IMAGE: Talking about former teammate MS Dhoni, Zaheer Khan said the current CSK skipper was passionate about the sport but was well aware that cricket was not everything. Photo: Windies Cricket/X
Cricket remains an integral part but 'not everything' for MS Dhoni, says his former Indian teammate Zaheer Khan about the man with a penchant for taking the world by surprise and an eagerness to explore different avenues.
At the age of 42, two-time World Cup-winning captain Dhoni is gearing up to lead Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL. The charismatic former India skipper had retired from international cricket four years ago.
“MS Dhoni understood long ago that he is passionate about cricket and it is an integral part of his life. But it cannot be everything,” Zaheer said in an episode dedicated to the Dhoni on JioCinema.
In addition to his World Cup victories and India's rise to the world number one ranking in Tests, Dhoni has led CSK to a joint record five IPL titles, having taken the leadership role from the inaugural edition of the competition in 2008.
Zaheer said, “When you are playing, it is very important to disconnect yourself from the game. Cricket is not everything. Every cricketer has to deal with this eventually.”
“If you leave the game, you may not have many options. We've seen many athletes struggle after retirement because they gave everything to the game, and when they left it, they didn't know what to do.
“In that sense, MS Dhoni understood long ago that he is passionate about cricket and it is an integral part of his life. But it can't be everything.
“He continues to do things outside the sport. For example, his interest in cycling. He is always researching it.”
Who does MS target?
Talking about Dhoni, ex-India and CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina said he wants his former teammate to continue playing in IPL for another five years.
“The biggest question is who will be their next captain? Even if Dhoni steps down as captain, he will be in the dugout, whether it is as a mental toughness coach or simply for his presence. But the question is: who will go for he?” to nurse?
“This is a crucial year for CSK. Who does MS have its eye on? Ruturaj Gaikwad is a good option. This year is a very important year for CSK, more so than for MS Dhoni.
“Because we will see who he will select as his deputy and probably say: 'Deal with this now, I have been looking after the team since 2008. You take care of the yellow, I will wear the jersey and sit down.' in the locker room,” Raina said.
“It is now important to see how he plans for the future. He is 42 years old. I would like to see him play another five years, or at least two or three years.”
The IPL starts on Friday with reigning champions CSK taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opener.
|
Sources
2/ https://m.rediff.com/cricket/report/ipl-2024-dhoni-understood-a-long-time-ago-that-cricket-is-not-everything/20240320.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- After the palace closed. Sundar C flies to Bollywood
- IPL 2024: 'Dhoni understood for a long time that cricket is not everything'
- 11 Best Clothing Deals: Amazon Prime Day 2024
- Russia's Putin reportedly plans to make first trip to China after re-election
- UK inflation in February fell to 3.4% year-on-year, missing expectations.
- Controversy erupts around Jonathan Glazer's Oscar speech, denounced by Michael Rapaport and several Jews in Hollywood | Hollywood
- Eight Google employees invent the latest AI.Click here for the inside story
- Imran Khan asks SC to form judicial commission on February 8 elections
- The retro magic of the Bollywood sari: timeless fashion that inspires today's trends
- Southern Illinois Salukis – Official Athletics Website
- Save up to 50% on these 10 flowy dresses in Amazon's big spring sale
- The Council supports the 2024 Neurodiversity Celebration Week