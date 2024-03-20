Sports
Bad owners could be forced to sell clubs by England's new football regulator | Football politics
The proposed regulator for English football will have the power to deprive bad owners of the right to run a club and force them to sell their properties, as the extent of its capabilities and limitations became clear at the start of a long-awaited period of time. legislative process.
On Tuesday, the government published the Football Governance Bill, which took two years of consultation to create and provoke internal disputes between football stakeholder groups. While there is now clarity about the regulators' mission and proposed approach, many details still need to be decided and possibly changed by parliamentarians.
Under the bill, the key responsibilities of the English Independent Football Regulator (IFR) are to operate a licensing regime, and to monitor and enforce compliance with requirements relating to financial regulation, club ownership and directors, fan engagement and protection of club heritage.
The licensing regime is the central means by which the IFR will assess the financial health of clubs and their commitment to the other requirements within the regulators' mandate. Financial controls will be carried out in part through a live assessment of a club's finances and its ability to demonstrate sound basic financial practices.
Initially, these licenses will be provisional and have a term of three years, with the regulator committed to working with the clubs to ensure they meet the minimum criteria. After this period, a permanent license would be granted, but could be revoked as the ultimate sanction in the event of what is described as persistent and deliberate non-compliance.
As for the test applied to owners and directors, the regulator will proceed in three phases. The first will be a traditional assessment of integrity and honesty [and] financial soundness, where directors are also expected to prove their competence.
The second phase will allow for better due diligence into the source of potential owners' money, to put an end to the use of illegal money to buy shares in clubs.
In the third phase, a business plan must be submitted outlining how an owner plans to run his club sustainably.
These tests would be applied to all potential owners and directors before they could take on their roles. Existing owners and directors would be required to undergo testing as part of the licensing process, and could also be tested if there are concerns they may be breaching regulators' conditions. In the event that the test were to fail, the regulator would have the ultimate power to force an owner to sell their business or force a divestiture, while also having the ability to ban individuals for life.
In the areas of fan engagement and club heritage, clubs will be required to consult fans regularly, but will not be obliged to act on their concerns. However, clubs are expected to obtain the consent of supporters before changing aspects deemed essential to their heritage, such as the crest or colours. Any plan to sell a property must be approved by the regulator.
Many of the regulators' specific objectives and criteria have yet to be determined, including the crucial measures, such as cost control, by which clubs are expected to ensure their financial sustainability. The Bill also recognizes the possibility that the framework under which a regulator operates may be affected by changes within the football industry, such as a decline or elimination of broadcast revenue, or the inability of clubs to obtain sufficient credit.
Rick Parry, the chairman of the EFL, who has been the strongest voice in English football for the regulator's creation, said the publication of the bill was a big day and said it was right that the regulator had the space to to determine its own rules. objectives and criteria.
“I've always felt that it was a bit like the Gambling Act of 2005 when they set up the Gambling Commission: it sets out the principles under which the regulator will operate, but gives the regulator quite a bit of space and discussion to make some detailed decisions,” said he. .
We have no problem with that, because it is an independent supervisory authority; [it would not be] It is appropriate to continue to go back to Parliament to make operational decisions. Obviously life will be different, but we have no problem with better regulation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/19/football-governance-bill-reveals-extent-of-english-regulators-proposed-powers
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Conservatives Could End Sadiq Khan's Bad Government, But They Aren't Even Trying
- Bad owners could be forced to sell clubs by England's new football regulator | Football politics
- Open Space Arts fashion department prepares for Woodbridge In Fashion 2024
- French authorities fine Google 250 million yen
- Have Kate's private medical notes been accessed?
- More than 1,400 Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph students suspended for incomplete immunization records
- Jokowi responds to KPU vote summing process
- Actor Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend files civil suit accusing him of escalating abuse and defamation
- How to use Google Gemini AI: 14 ways to make your life easier
- After the palace closed. Sundar C flies to Bollywood
- IPL 2024: 'Dhoni understood for a long time that cricket is not everything'
- 11 Best Clothing Deals: Amazon Prime Day 2024