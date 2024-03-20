Bad owners could be forced to sell clubs by England's new football regulator | Football politics

The proposed regulator for English football will have the power to deprive bad owners of the right to run a club and force them to sell their properties, as the extent of its capabilities and limitations became clear at the start of a long-awaited period of time. legislative process.

On Tuesday, the government published the Football Governance Bill, which took two years of consultation to create and provoke internal disputes between football stakeholder groups. While there is now clarity about the regulators' mission and proposed approach, many details still need to be decided and possibly changed by parliamentarians.

Under the bill, the key responsibilities of the English Independent Football Regulator (IFR) are to operate a licensing regime, and to monitor and enforce compliance with requirements relating to financial regulation, club ownership and directors, fan engagement and protection of club heritage.

The licensing regime is the central means by which the IFR will assess the financial health of clubs and their commitment to the other requirements within the regulators' mandate. Financial controls will be carried out in part through a live assessment of a club's finances and its ability to demonstrate sound basic financial practices.

Initially, these licenses will be provisional and have a term of three years, with the regulator committed to working with the clubs to ensure they meet the minimum criteria. After this period, a permanent license would be granted, but could be revoked as the ultimate sanction in the event of what is described as persistent and deliberate non-compliance.

As for the test applied to owners and directors, the regulator will proceed in three phases. The first will be a traditional assessment of integrity and honesty [and] financial soundness, where directors are also expected to prove their competence.

The second phase will allow for better due diligence into the source of potential owners' money, to put an end to the use of illegal money to buy shares in clubs.

In the third phase, a business plan must be submitted outlining how an owner plans to run his club sustainably.

These tests would be applied to all potential owners and directors before they could take on their roles. Existing owners and directors would be required to undergo testing as part of the licensing process, and could also be tested if there are concerns they may be breaching regulators' conditions. In the event that the test were to fail, the regulator would have the ultimate power to force an owner to sell their business or force a divestiture, while also having the ability to ban individuals for life.

In the areas of fan engagement and club heritage, clubs will be required to consult fans regularly, but will not be obliged to act on their concerns. However, clubs are expected to obtain the consent of supporters before changing aspects deemed essential to their heritage, such as the crest or colours. Any plan to sell a property must be approved by the regulator.

skip the newsletter promotion To apply for Football daily Start your evenings with The Guardian's take on the world of football Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. See our privacy policy for more information. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy And Terms of Service to apply. after newsletter promotion

Many of the regulators' specific objectives and criteria have yet to be determined, including the crucial measures, such as cost control, by which clubs are expected to ensure their financial sustainability. The Bill also recognizes the possibility that the framework under which a regulator operates may be affected by changes within the football industry, such as a decline or elimination of broadcast revenue, or the inability of clubs to obtain sufficient credit.

Rick Parry, the chairman of the EFL, who has been the strongest voice in English football for the regulator's creation, said the publication of the bill was a big day and said it was right that the regulator had the space to to determine its own rules. objectives and criteria.

“I've always felt that it was a bit like the Gambling Act of 2005 when they set up the Gambling Commission: it sets out the principles under which the regulator will operate, but gives the regulator quite a bit of space and discussion to make some detailed decisions,” said he. .

We have no problem with that, because it is an independent supervisory authority; [it would not be] It is appropriate to continue to go back to Parliament to make operational decisions. Obviously life will be different, but we have no problem with better regulation.