Aryna Sabalenka: Tennis stars voice support for world number 2 after death of friend Konstantin Koltsov









CNN

—

Members of the tennis community gathers around the Belarusian number 2 in the world Aryna Sabalenka after the death of her partner, former professional ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov. Koltsov, who played 144 games for the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins, died in what Miami-Dade police are calling an apparent suicide with no foul play suspected. The death of 42-year-old Koltsov, also from Belarus, occurred just days before Sabalenka was to play at the Miami Open. Due to her placement, Sabalenka has a bye in the first round of the tournament. Her opponent in the second round will be her good friend, Spain's Paula Badosa. She is one of my best friends, Badosa told reporters on Tuesday after beating Simona Halep. Yesterday I spoke to her [for] a lot of time. Same thing this morning. So I know what she's going through. I know the whole situation, what's happening. That's a bit shocking for me to experience that too, because at the end of the day she's my best friend and I don't want her to suffer. It's a very difficult situation. At the same time, it is also uncomfortable to play against her. Koltsov, who played three seasons in the NHL and represented Belarus at two Winter Olympics, worked as a coach for the Russian ice hockey team Salavat Yulaev. He regularly traveled to tennis tournaments around the world with two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka. According toPeoplethe couple had been dating since June 2021. Former world number 1 Caroline Wozniacki was also asked by reporters about Koltsov's death after her victory against Clara Burel at the Miami Open. I can't even imagine what she's going through right now, Wozniacki said. That's what I say. I'm tearing up too. It's such a terrible situation. It is so hard. I contacted her and told her I was here if she needed anything. I love Aryna. I think she's such a wonderful person. She is always so happy and out there. To see her go through that is heartbreaking. I can't even imagine what she's going through right now. Everyone grieves in a different way. Today she walked by. I gave her her space. I let her know that if she ever needs anything, I'm here for her. CNN has reached out to Sabalenka's representatives for further comment on her Miami Open schedule. Editor's Note:If you are in the US and you or a loved one has been contemplating suicide, call theNational Suicide and Crisis Lifelineat 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to connect with a trained counselor. Outside the US, a global directory of resources and international hotlines is provided by theInternational Association for Suicide Preventionand you can go thereFriends worldwide.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/20/sport/aryna-sabalenka-miami-open-tennis-spt-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos