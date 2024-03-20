Sports
Fieldings and Mouton are playing well in Bama
GULF COAST, Ala. On Tuesday, the North Carolina A&T women's golf team had one of its best performances of the season. The Aggies finished sixth at the 2024 Bama Beach Bash, hosted by the University of Alabama-Birmingham (UAB), on the par-72, 6,002-yard Gulf Shores Golf Club course.
For the tournament, which was to last three days and three rounds, those plans were shortened due to bad weather. Therefore, the 17-team field played two days and two rounds, with Sam Houston State University (SHSU) winning the tournament with a 9-over 585. Oral Roberts finished two shots off the lead at 11-over 587, and UNC Asheville wrapped up the match. out of the top three with a 19-over 595.
The Aggies' two-day total of 29-over 605 placed them one stroke out of the top five behind Central Arkansas' 28-over 604. Paris Fieldings led the way for A&T, finishing tied for sixth for eighth after firing a two-round 3-over 147 to finish five strokes behind tournament champion Avery Blake of Oral Roberts.
Blake finished at 2-under 142, one stroke ahead of Jacksonville's Casey Powell and Oral Roberts' Katie Strickland, who both finished at 1 under. UNC Asheville's Beryl Giletti and SHSU's Jenn David rounded out the top five at 144 and 145, respectively.
Fieldings started play Monday after being rained out Sunday with a bogey at the par-4 10th. She recovered and shot a birdie on 11, a 327-yard par-4. She shot par on her next five holes to stay level before a bogey on the par-4 17th moved her to 1-over in the round.
But Fieldings held steady, carding four consecutive pars before reaching the par-3 fourth, where she carded a four to move to 2-over. Another steak of four straight pars came before she reached the par-5, 473-yard ninth. Fieldings completed the hole in four strokes, completing Round 1 with a 1-over 72.
Tuesday got a little more adventurous for the freshmen. She started the day on the par-4 fifth with a par, but then posted a double and a triple bogey over the next two holes to move to 5-over after the first three holes. A bogey on the par-3 eighth raised her score to 6-over. Fieldings owned the course from there.
She birdied No. 9 for the second day in a row, posted a five on the par-4 10th and then went on a tear. She shot par over the next three holes before carding five birdies over her next six holes played at 14, 15, 16, 18 and No. 1 to lower her score to 1-over for the round to recover from the double and triple that she carded earlier. After parrying No. 2 and No. 3, she ended the day with a bogey to end the round with a 2-over 74. She shot 3-under on the back nine, needing just 33 strokes.
Meanwhile, second year Tori Mouton had a great round on Monday, shooting a season-best 71 after posting two birdies and just one bogey. She started the day on the 10th and carded par on every back nine hole before making the turn and bogeying the par-4 first. She posted a four on the par-5 third and the par-5 ninth to complete the round. On Tuesday, she started her round with a birdie on the par-3 fifth at 148 yards before bogeying two of her next four holes.
Mouton birdied again on No. 9 to move level on the day. She moved to the back nine, where she played well the previous day. It caused her problems on Tuesday. Mouton finished the back nine with a 41. She made the turn and finished the round with three straight pars to end Day 2 with a 77. She finished the tournament tied for 14th.
Sophomore Victoria Stutts earned one birdie on Monday and finished the day with a score of 80. Stutts had an excellent back nine after starting Round 2 at the par-5 seventh with a bogey before carding a double bogey at No. 8. She made eight par puts and birdied the par -4, 373 yard 12th to finish the back nine at 1 under. Stutts returned to the front and completed a string of 10 consecutive pars before bogeying No. 5. Stutts finished tied for 39th with an 11-over 155 after shooting 75 in Round 2.
Freshmen Sofia Fernando posted four birdies over two rounds and finished with a 14-over 158. Graduate Jayla Rogers finished with a 16-over-160.
