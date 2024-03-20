Lucrative Indian T20 League is changing the face of women's cricket

The second edition of the Women's Premier League was a success (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via … [+] Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Even Ellyse Perry was impressed. That's no easy feat, considering the Australian superstar is a household name in her country and has seen it all before.

She was part of Australia's stunning home victory in the 2020 T20 World Cup in front of 85,000 fans at the iconic MCG, highlighted by a Katy Perry performance in what felt like a harbinger for women's cricket.

Almost exactly four years later, Perry felt giddy after Royal Challengers Bangalores emerged victorious in the second edition of the Women's Premier League after beating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets. It was a feat that RCB's much-hyped male counterparts have never managed.

Perry, the player of the tournament, had helped RCB silence the Delhi faithful at the 37,000-capacity Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi, led by legendary former Australian captain Meg Lanning, is now a two-time finalist.

“This is pretty crazy. This is a whole different level for us and women's cricket,” Perry beamed. “The standard of cricket was incredible, it was so much fun to play.

Ellyse Perry played in the Women's Premier League

When Perry started playing professional cricket in Australia in the late 2000s, she played in front of very small audiences, consisting mainly of players' friends and family.

Never in her wildest dreams could she have imagined playing in a tournament like the WPL, which lures the best players in the world with high salaries, while the audience steadily grew during the second edition.

The WPL is being hailed as a game-changer for women's cricket, with top players earning $400,000 for the three-week tournament. The best young players can make serious money quickly with Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland, who is just 22, bought by Delhi for $240,000 in last season's auction.

With the best players to embrace, franchises are quickly building rabid fan bases that will form the basis for the money-grubbing Indian Premier League, which begins its 17th season later this week.

It's hard not to see the WPL only getting bigger and stronger, just like the IPL. Because women's Test cricket is rarely played, there aren't really the scheduling issues that persist in men's cricket.

Expanding the WPL might be feasible. It will of course be determined by India's all-powerful and prosperous cricket board, which has put serious resources into making this a reality.

India has traditionally lagged far behind Australia and England in the development of women's cricket, but has shrewdly created a women's version of the money-grubbing IPL that has captured the imagination of cricket fans.

Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning led her team to the final

There is serious money behind the WPL, whose five teams have raised $572 million thanks to Viacom 18, which spent $116 million for the media rights over the next five years. Its value per game is approximately $1 million, making it the second most valuable women's sports league in the world after the WNBA.

Like the IPL, the tournament is a breeding ground for Indian talent. Mighty India are desperate to dominate the sport as their women's team has never won a World Cup of any format. World domination has not occurred in men's cricket since the advent of the IPL, although one suspects it may not be far away.

Australia have overwhelmingly dominated women's cricket, in a nod to their long-standing investment. But India are definitely coming and it could only be a matter of time before they take control of the game both on and off the field.

But it was an Australian hero who captured the imagination of this WPL season as Ellyse Perry couldn't wipe the smile off her face as the confetti fell on the new champions.