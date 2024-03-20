How to watch the 2024 Miami Open Tennis Tournament: Streaming and TV





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Fast answer: The easiest way to stream the 2024 Miami Open is with a free trial of DirecTV Stream or fuboTV. The Miami Open, which takes place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, opens at the end of the BNP Paribas Open recently held in Indian Wells, California. Watch Miami Open 2024: Streaming & TV Channels The Miami Open will be available nationally to cable and satellite subscribers of the Tennis Channel. If you've cut the cord and are hoping to stream the games online, there are still a number of streaming options available to bring the Miami events straight to your living room. Stream the 2024 Miami Open for free on FuboTV fuboTV includes the Tennis Channel (T2) in all its packages. We recommend the Sports Plus add-on for in-depth sports coverage for all seasons. fuboTV subscriptions start at $79.99 per month, but there is an introductory offer for a free trial for the first 7 days, in addition to $20 off the first month's bill. The Sports Plus add-on costs an additional $10.99 per month. Stream the 2024 Miami Open for free with DirecTV Stream A common streaming service partner that the Tennis Channel offers is the DirecTV Stream choice package. DirecTV offers a five-day free trial, covering most of the tournament, prior to your first bill. After the trial period, the choice package will cost you $108.99/month. Stream the 2024 Miami Open with Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV is the most affordable of all the monthly streaming options at $76.99/month and also includes Disney+ and ESPN+. Because of these benefits, Hulu's + Live TV package is unfortunately the only Hulu plan that doesn't offer an introductory trial offer. However, we recommend this service if you want to commit long-term to a streaming TV service with both sufficient content variety and efficient monthly costs. Stream the 2024 Miami Open on TC Plus The official streaming service of Tennis Channel, TC Plus, will also offer live streams of the Miami Open this week. TC Plus does not offer a free trial and requires an annual subscription of $109.99/year. This amounts to an average of $9/month, which could be worth it if the bulk of your total cable or satellite viewership surrounds tennis tournaments throughout the year. Miami Open Schedule 2024 The Miami Open will host first-round matches on Wednesday, March 20 and run through Sunday, March 31. Below is a comprehensive schedule that will continue to be updated as players progress to later rounds: Wednesday March 19: Women's (10a ET) and Men's (12p ET) and Women's Main Draw Singles, 1st Round. Thursday March 20: Men (10a ET) Doubles 1st round Friday March 1: Main draw women's singles (10a ET) and men's (12p ET). Friday March 22 to Sunday March 31: TB 2024 Miami Open News, Updates Recent events, many of which stem from the BNP Paribas tournament in California, are driving increased interest in the upcoming matches in Miami: Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) won his second straight final match in Indian Wells against Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

High-ranked Novak Djokovic (Serbia) withdrew from the Miami Open as he sought to balance personal and professional schedules after an unexpected loss at the BNP Paribus tournament to Luca Nardi (Italy).

American Coco Gauff fell behind Maria Sakkari (Greece) in the women's semifinals. Maria lost to Iga Swiatek (Poland) in the women's final. Looking ahead to Florida, Iga Swiatek (Poland) hopes to secure a second 'Sunshine Double' double tournament victory. If Swiatek manages to reach the final and win, she will become only the second woman in history to win consecutively at both tournaments. Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) is also aiming for a Sunshine Double after his second victory in the Indian Wells final in California.

