The loss of a longtime coach is being felt by the Northeast Ohio hockey community

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio Mayfield High School and the Northeast Ohio hockey community are mourning the loss of a beloved longtime hockey coach. Steve Bogas died on Monday after a six-month battle with liver cancer.

It's incredibly devastating to lose a friend and someone as young as he is, and as quickly as this has happened. “My heart just breaks for his family and his young sons,” Mayfield High School athletic director Keith Leffler said.

The 49-year-old was a husband, father of twins and coach to numerous hockey players.

He spent 15 years coaching at Mayfield High School. In the fall of 2023, a cancer diagnosis forced him to step back to an assistant position and hand over the reins of head coaching to his assistant Jacob Macula.

That is a huge honor. That's something I dreamed I would one day have, Macula said of the position. But when he told me the bad news, it really hurt. You almost feel numb.

Macula himself played under Coach Bogas in both high school and youth hockey.

He always told you how it was, but at the same time it always came from a compassionate heart, Macula said. Everywhere you go he knows someone and he will talk to them for a good 15 to 20 minutes.

Other players echoed this sentiment, agreeing that Bogas was tough but fair and passionate about the sport.

He never took anything from anyone, laughed Mayfield sophomore JD Sega. He always stood up for himself, whether it was against a referee or another coach, he always let you know what he thought and how something should be.

Senior Julia Schabroni added, “We were trying to build our program and I don't think it would have happened without him. There were times when we didn't know if we would have a team, but he made it happen.

Bogas has also volunteered in the Mentor Youth Hockey program for the past eight years and coached his twin sons.

Provided by Mentor Youth Hockey Steve Bogas with his family at a fundraiser

“His twin brothers have been skating since they were little, so many of our kids grew up skating together from very early on,” Lindsey Lehuta, president of the Mentor Youth Hockey Booster Club, said in an email. “For the past three years, the team Steve coached made it to their division's CSHL championship game… a lot of that was due to the coaching. When you're passionate about something, it spreads to others and coach Steve was that's for sure.” passionate and knowledgeable about hockey.”

Photo courtesy of Youth Hockey Mentor

His coaching career included other stops in Northeast Ohio, including Cleveland Heights. His name was on the list of coaches that Eagles center Jason Kelce recognized in his farewell speech earlier this year.

You all taught me countless lessons and putting up with a very young, rambunctious child who was full of immaturity, stupidity and cockiness, Kelce said of his high school coaches. Without a doubt, I would not be where I am today without your efforts on behalf of me and the countless other children you have served in my brothers and my hometown of Cleveland Heights.

After Bogas passed away this week, tributes poured in on social media from across Northeast Ohio.

Sending love to Steve Bogas' friends and family. He was steadfast in his support of fellow players and the children he coached, according to a release from Heights Hockey.

We are saddened by the passing of Mayfield hockey coach Steve Bogas, according to another message from Shaker Heights Varsity Hockey. Our thoughts are with Mayfield Hockey and the Bogas family. He was a great man, father, husband and coach. Rest in peace.”

Added a page for St. Edwards High School Hockey, sending love to Steve Bogas' friends and family. He was steadfast in his support of fellow players and the kids he coached.

The coaching team told News 5 that Bogas fought his cancer bravely and fiercely. Several community fundraisers rallied support for his family during treatment.

Photo courtesy of Wildcat Athletics

He knows every referee who does our games, he knows every coach, he knows most of the players on every team. And it's unfortunate that it took a situation to truly understand the impact and commitment he has to the entire Northeast Ohio hockey community, Leffler said.

Boga's players said they will take the lessons they learned from him on the ice and apply them to other aspects of life.

Caring for people, I think that is always number one, said Macula. You think of them as people first and players second. I think that's the most important thing he taught me.

Schabroni added: We certainly shouldn't give up on the team, because he never gave up on us.

A celebration of life for Bogas is planned for Friday, March 22 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, followed by a prayer service at 8:00 PM at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home in Eastlake.

You can find Coach Bogas' complete obituary and service details at click here.