



UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State had a total of 103 student-athletes earn Winter Academic All-Big Ten recognition, the conference office announced Wednesday. The total is Penn State's third-highest Winter Academic All-Big Ten number of honors and second-highest number of awards with non-alternative assessments, second only to the 2021-2022 when Penn State had 124 student-athletes earn the award . To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten selection, students must be on a varsity team (as verified by being on the official roster lists as of March 1 for winter sports), and have been enrolled full-time at the institution for a minimum of 12 years . months and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher. Men's gymnastics' Will Fleck, women's gymnastics' Cassidy Rushlow and wrestling's Aaron Nagao all earned impeccable 4.0 GPAs. Among those on the honors list is Levi Haines, who recently won his second Big Ten individual title. The sophomore was also named to the NWCA National All-Academic Team last season for his achievements in and out of the classroom. The women's swimming and diving team led Penn State with 23 Academic All-Big Ten honors for the sixth straight year. The men's swimming and diving team earned 20 awards, bringing the program to a total of 43 selections. Men's hockey followed with 17 and women's gymnastics ended up on the list with 14. Team by Team Honorees Women's swimming and diving 23

Men's swimming and diving 20

Men's hockey 17

Women's gymnastics 14

Wrestling 11

Men's gymnastics 9

Women's basketball 7

Men's basketball 2 Penn State's athletic department recorded 116 fall honors. The latest 103 winter selections bring Penn State's total number of academic honors since 1991-92 to 8,521. Penn State highest winter academic totals of all Big Ten (3.0 GPA):

2021-22 123*

2020-21 106#

2023-24-103

2022-23 102

2018-19 91

2019-20 82

2015-16 79

* – Grade lists

# – alternative format due to the COVID-19 pandemic Graduation success rates Penn State student-athletes continue to achieve record grades and perform well above their peers across the country. The Nittany Lions achieved a record 93% NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) and 13 programs achieved perfect ratings of 100%. This marks the seventh consecutive year that the Nittany Lions have posted a record-setting performance in the classroom, according to data reported by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). The annual NCAA report on graduation rates at Division I institutions across the country found that Penn State student-athletes at the University Park campus achieved a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of 93%, ranking them the all-time broke the school's record, which was previously set at the University Park campus. 2020, 2021 and NCAA Reports. NittanyLion students posted a 93% graduation rate compared to the 90% average for all Division I institutions for students entering between 2013-14 and the 2016-17 academic year. Penn State student-athletes have recorded a graduation success rate of 88-93% during each of the past 17 NCAA reports, an improvement from 88% in the 2015 report to a record-breaking 93% report in the most recent report. Penn State ranks among the nation's top athletic programs for comprehensive excellence Led by Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Patrick Kraft Penn State has one of the most extensive and successful athletics programs in the country, with 800 student-athletes across 31 varsity programs (16 men, 15 women). The Nittany Lions' 31 programs are tied for the fourth-highest number of sports sponsored by a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) institution. Penn State student-athletes achieved a record 93% NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR) and 12 programs achieved perfect ratings of 100% in the 2023 report card. This marks the seventh consecutive year that the Nittany Lions have achieved a record or record-breaking performance place in the classroom. Penn State is one of only six schools to win at least 10 NCAA championships since 2013 and achieve a Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of at least 90 percent in the 2023 NCAA report card (California, Florida, Stanford, USC , Virginia).

