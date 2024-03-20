Sports
Five key insights from crickets Pakistan Super League 2024 | Cricket news
From Azams and Rizwans scoring to lighting up the dressing room, here are some key storylines from PSL 9.
The ninth season of the Pakistan Super Leagues (PSLs) ended with Islamabad United winning a record third title, Multan Sultans losing their third final in a row and the result being decided on the last ball of the tournament.
There was plenty of action on the field: 205 sixes and 476 fours, the 200-run mark was crossed 10 times and four unbeaten centuries were scored.
Here are five talking points from the recently concluded T20 tournament in Pakistan:
Lack of big international names
The PSL once touted itself as the second biggest T20 league in the world after the Indian Premier League (IPL). The likes of Shane Watson, Colin Ingram, Darren Sammy, Kevin Pietersen and Chris Gayle were once part of the league.
In the 2024 event, the PSL organizers had planned for the competition to overlap with two other competitions playing simultaneously, and the PSL final was played just four days before the IPL tournament started.
That, combined with more money on offer elsewhere and restrictions on international player movements by their own governing associations, all meant the league attracted fewer stars to the event than in the past.
Saim Ayub's coming out party
Saim Ayub had already made his international cricket debut in Pakistan, but going by his performances in the PSL, he is certainly ready to add to his solitary Test and 12 T20 international appearances.
The left-hander was named all-rounder for the tournament after scoring 345 runs at a scintillating strike rate of 158 and picking up eight wickets with his off-spin, which at times also involved opening the bowling.
Ayub's timing, no-look flicks, energy in the field and top-class aggression could play a key role in improving Pakistan's performance at the T20 World Cup in June.
Azam and Rizwan put on a show
A notable absence of the best international players didn't really stop the domestic superstars from performing.
Topping the rankings and scoresheets were two household names Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.
Azam topped the charts at PSL 9 with 569 runs, including an unbeaten century and five fifties amid pervasive concerns over his strike rate.
Rizwan finished third with 407 runs, hitting four fifties and recording an impressive strike rate of 122.
Azam's Peshawar Zalmi were eliminated in the second eliminator, while Rizwan's Multan Sultans were eliminated in the final.
Does Karachi still love cricket?
The PSL final in Karachi was a busy affair, dispelling any doubts about the city's love for cricket, albeit temporarily.
While reaching and entering the stadium remains a tedious task, one that many fans have given up after one attempt, those who got through with luck, patience and blindness to the poor organization were treated to a thriller.
I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy to watch a match at NSK. Even animals are not treated like this. It is shocking and shameful that this is the state of an international sports stadium that may host the Champions Trophy in less than a year's time. A wire: pic.twitter.com/YlcCR0IZaz
Ali Asad (@aliasad1998) March 18, 2024
Before the PSL final, there were more empty seats than filled at the National Bank Stadium, leading to fears that the title decider scheduled for Monday evening would see a small crowd, causing embarrassment for organisers. Luckily for them, the crowd put it on their calendars, and they showed up in droves.
There's something very Khi about not showing up for the weekend play-off games, but full accommodation for a Monday night final, I love it
Osman Samiuddin (@OsmanSamiuddin) March 18, 2024
Cigarette Gate
And finally, in a highly unusual occurrence in world sport today, Islamabad United captain Imad Wasim caused a media frenzy when he was spotted smoking in the dressing room after what would prove to be a match-winning five-wicket bowling performance .
Unaware that he was being broadcast live on TV, Wasim was seen taking a toke in the dressing room before eventually returning to the field with the bat to record an unbeaten 19, making the title-winning Islamabad's attack remained on course.
Of course, by then, countless cigarette memes featuring Wasim had already flooded social media.
