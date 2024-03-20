Sports
What is the independent football regulator? Why was it introduced? What powers does it have?
A milestone in British football occurred on Tuesday when the Football Governance Bill was introduced into the British Parliament to create an independent regulator for the sport.
In November 2021, a fan-led review called for the introduction of a regulator, with the government announcing plans to create one in February 2023.
The regulator will be independent of both the government and the football authorities. It will also be able to prevent breakaway competitions such as the European Super League, retain powers over financial distribution and vet potential club owners and directors.
Here, Matt Slater and Peter Rutzler explain when the regulator will arrive, how much it will cost and how the football world has reacted.
When will the supervisor actually get to work?
The regulator is the centerpiece of the Football Governance Bill which was read for the first time in Parliament on Tuesday.
The bill must be read twice more in the House of Commons, reviewed by a parliamentary committee and pass through the House of Lords before it receives royal assent and becomes law.
But since this idea has cross-party support, it should move through these phases without a hitch. The only possible problem is that this parliament is running out of time, with a general election expected before the end of the year. But even then, the bill has probably gone far enough to simply be pushed through in what's known as the pre-election wash-up process.
This means that, if all goes well, the independent football regulator should be installed by early 2025.
Who will lead it and where it will be located has not yet been decided, although the recruitment process for a chairman has begun, with that person then responsible for appointing an executive team.
How much will the regulator cost and who will pay for it?
We have an idea of how big the new body will be, as it has been given an indicative budget of 10 million ($12.7 million; $11.7 million).) which will be funded by a levy on the clubs subject to the regulatory regime. These are the 116 clubs from the Premier League, the English Football League and the National League.
The biggest burden will fall on the broadest shoulders, meaning the Premier League will pay the biggest share, while the highest earners will pay the most. Assuming the Premier League pays around 80 percent of the budget and its share is distributed in the same way as the Premier League's broadcast revenue, the most successful clubs will pay around €600,000 per year.
For context, the football regulator will be much smaller and cheaper than the Gambling Commission or the Office of Communications, better known as Ofcom, the communications regulator. And it will be a fraction of the size of the Financial Conduct Authority, which employs more than 4,000 people and has a budget of €755 million.
Speaking at a meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Football Supporters on Tuesday, the spiritual mother of the law, Tracey Crouch, the former Sports Secretary who wrote the report setting out the case for independent regulation in 2021, said: Football will pay for yourself. There are clauses in the bill that deal very much with the levy. Obviously it will be something that is movable, so people at the bottom of the pyramid won't have to pay as much as those at the top, but it will sustain itself over time.
It is in the interests of football that we get this right. It is in the interest of football that this is adequately regulated. There will be great transparency in the way it is managed and operated.
What powers will the supervisor have?
What football gets for its money is detailed in the 130-page accounts and associated documents. Key points include a licensing regime for clubs to ensure compliance with financial regulations, fan engagement and the protection of club heritage.
The regulator will also take responsibility for vetting potential owners and directors of clubs, ensuring that these administrators continue to meet required standards, and will also have the power to stop clubs from participating in breakaway competitions, such as the European Super League. , if they are not meritocratic and open and also threaten the sustainability of domestic competitions.
But the most controversial tool will be the so-called backstop powers the country has to enforce a financial settlement for the game if it deems it cannot fulfill its primary function of ensuring financial sustainability.
This level of intervention should be activated by one of the leagues if certain thresholds are met. This would be the case if the distribution mechanism between the leagues has collapsed or if there has been a significant change in circumstances affecting revenue sharing, such as a new media rights deal.
In terms of the other weapons at their disposal, probably the most obvious is the ability to impose fines of up to 10 percent of the club's annual revenue for serious breaches of the licensing regime.
The regulator will also be able to impose fines on individuals and, in the most egregious cases, even force the sale of a club.
When would a regulator enforce a financial settlement?
How and when the regulator might exercise this power has been the subject of much speculation in recent months as Premier League clubs have failed to agree on a new financial distribution model to offer to the EFL.
The government had hoped the leagues could agree a new deal for football before the regulator arrived, putting the backstop power in question for the foreseeable future. That could still happen now that everyone knows a new sheriff is on the way.
Why was the supervisor called in?
The fan-led review might have called for an overseer, but that itself was prompted by two key moments in English football.
The first was the collapse of historic club Bury in 2019, which led to the overhaul being promised in that year's Conservative election manifesto. The review was then brought forward due to the attempt by six of England's biggest clubs, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, to join the breakaway European Super League.
How did the Premier League respond?
While the EFL, the Football Association, the Football Supporters' Association and government ministers, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have expressed hope that the regulator can get up to speed as soon as possible, the Premier League has made its doubts clear.
In a statement on the eve of the reading of the bills, the Premier League said it remained concerned about any unintended consequences of legislation that could weaken the competitiveness and appeal of English football.
What about the EFL?
When asked about this risk on Tuesday, EFL chairman Rick Parry said: Nothing is going to change the competitiveness of the Premier League.
If you look back to 2009 when the Premier League was the number one league in Europe we had teams winning the Champions League, three semi-finalists out of four for three years in a five year period, it paid 600 million a year more in terms of wages than the next highest class.
By 2019, that gap had widened to 1.6 billion, but by another 1 billion. By 2022, while we were all debating this, the gap between the Premier League and the other major leagues had widened to 2 billion.
The gap is only getting wider, so the idea that the Premier League will become overly restricted or no longer competitive, I just don't even see how that argument reaches first base.
(Top photo: Neil Hall Pool/Getty Images)
