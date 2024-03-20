Sports
Palos Verdes boys tennis aims for championship goals with a deep lineup
Heading into his seventh season at the helm of the Palos Verdes boys tennis program, coach Kip Brady is still thinking about what could have happened during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
That was probably one of the best teams I've seen, Brady said.
Palos Verdes has depth on this year's roster, with Brady drawing comparisons to that 2020 team.
The Sea Kings are ranked third in this week's CIF-Southern Section Open Division/Division 1 poll.
At the forefront of the roster is No. 1 singles player Will Lokier, who is from Fordham University.
I call him The Sniper because his groundstrokes are very accurate, Brady said of Lokier. If he can use his forehand and backhand, he has no weaknesses. He punches through the court. His serves have gotten a lot better and he has a great all-round game.
Brady compared coaching Lokier to his oldest son Kai.
“I would ask Kai if he needed coaching, and he would tell me I was doing well,” Brady said. Every now and then Lokier will ask me something, but he knows what to do, which is to check the points.
The calm demeanor Lokier brings to the court helps Brady focus on the Sea Kings' doubles teams.
“I have more control over movement and positioning (in doubles), Brady said. I can see trends, and it's nice to know that Lokier is taking care of his own game.
Brady noted that he has some decisions to make regarding Palos Verde's doubles combinations.
“We have a couple of sophomores who came in last year with USTA tournament experience, and they played doubles last year,” Brady said. I can hook them up in doubles and that would be fine, and they're great in singles too. It gives us some options.
Dolan Leman, Keo Brady, Nick Hung and Chase Walkey are some of the players who give Brady the depth other coaches crave when building a lineup.
Brady hopes depth can help Palos Verdes achieve its goals: the Bay League championship, the CIF-Southern Section Open Division title and a shot at its first CIF State team championship.
PV, which last won a Bay League crown in 2019, lost to top-ranked Corona del Mar on March 5 from March 10-8. Brady considers that a learning experience, especially after losing to Woodbridge in the CIF-SS Open Division quarterfinals last year. . Woodbridge is currently ranked second in the CIF-SS Open Division/Division 1 poll.
We had our chances against Corona del Mar, but I'd rather lose a game like that in the regular season than in the postseason,” Brady said.
OTHER BAY LEAGUE PARTICIPANTS
Mira Costa and Peninsula are also expected to battle for the Bay League title.
The Mustangs lost in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs last season.
Coach Allen Yap says he is fortunate to have a talented roster starting with freshman Tyler Smilgens.
We have had great players in the past, Yap said. I have seen this team come together as a unit faster than any group or team I have coached. It's so fun and rewarding to see how they interact as a team.
The focus of the coaching staff is on how rewarding team tennis is, as opposed to individual tournament play.
Too many players in the tennis world live in the bubble of an individual sport, an individual business, Yap said. The puzzle is getting them to play for someone other than themselves. Once they learn that they don't have to be alone, they play for each other. That is the goal of Mira Costa tennis.
Mira Costa, who won the 2022 CIF-SS Division 1 title, is ranked No. 16 in the CIF-SS Open Division/Division 1 poll.
Yap knows how tough it will be to compete for the top spot in the Bay League and an automatic bid to the CIF-SS playoffs.
We have such a ridiculously tough competition, Yap said, and the challenges are very different from other competitions and levels. We always know we are in the hunt for CIF, and winning the competition is more difficult.
Peninsula coach Mike Hoeger has had to replace six of his nine starters from last season's team that won its third straight Bay League title.
“We just tried to get better every week,” Hoeger said.
The Peninsula is ranked eighth in this week's CIF-SS Open Division/Division 1 poll.
Senior Tyler Young is the glue, with sophomores Eddie Feuer and Colin Bringas leading the way, Hoeger said. Freshmen Mac Roca, Nathan Young and Evan Chien will be stars one day.
