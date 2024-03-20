Miami roommates, former college hockey teammates killed by victim's friend in murder-suicide: police

Join Fox News to access this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – for free. Please enter a valid email address.

Two former college hockey teammates were killed Saturday in their Miami apartment by a friend who turned the gun on himself.

Miami-Dade police wrote that 40-year-old Luis Napoles shot his girlfriend, 25-year-old Meghan Moore, and her roommate, 23-year-old Sidney Capolino.

Police who arrived on the scene around 9 p.m. found Moore outside the apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. As they tried to save her, they heard subsequent shots inside the home New York Post reported.

Napoleon, Moore and Capolino were all pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet released a motive for the killings.

All three lived together at the Windsor Ludlam Trail Apartments, the New York Post reported, while one of Moore's friends told the paper that she and Napoles had a rocky relationship.

“You could tell there were some problems,” she said. 'But not so far. We can't believe this happened.”

Moore was originally from Centerville, Massachusetts, and Capolino was from Pawling, New York, according to their student-athletes' biographies on the New England College athletics website. Moore graduated in 2021 and Capolino graduated in 2022, the school confirmed.

Moore spent three years as a forward on the school's NCAA Division III team; Capolino played defense on the team for four seasons.

“Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are deeply saddened by this devastating news. We are keeping Sidney and Meghan's families and friends in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” said school president Dr. Wayne F. Lesperance Jr. wrote in a statement.

According to Florida Department of Health license verification, Capolino had just received her nursing license in Florida on February 9. Moore studied criminal justice at New England College, NBC 10 reported.

Moore's former college teammate Tara Rooney told the Miami Herald that her friend's death would “change her forever.” [her].”

“To know her is to love her. She was without a doubt the funniest person I've ever met, without even trying,” Rooney said. “It was super special to have someone like her in my life, because without Meg I wouldn't have her amazing family in my life, her amazing best friends from Cape are now my best friends, and I certainly wouldn't have laughed as much to have.”

Moore's mother, Marybeth, told NBC 10 that her daughter was known in her hometown as a hockey player.

“We just couldn't wait to go to her games. She was just exciting and wonderful,” the mother told the outlet. “I always had a big smile, sparkling eyes, loved everyone.”

“Two families who have lost their light, and our lives will never be the same,” Marybeth said.

Caroline Spalt, another friend, said she would Facetime with Moore for hours every evening. She insists that, contrary to police claims, Napoleon was not Moore's boyfriend.

“They were not boyfriend and girlfriend,” Spalt told NBC 10. “A lot of our articles say this is in the headlines. That's completely false. And you know, I'm 1,000% sure. I think I know I'm talking to them.” her every day.”

She said Moore and Napoles knew each other from Moore's previous job.

Records show Napoles was evicted from a previous Coral Gables apartment in 2023 for non-payment.

He wrote in a letter to the court that he could not pay his $2,300 monthly rent because he had lost his restaurant job, the New York Post reported. He wrote that he had just gotten a new job and would soon be able to pay off his debt, but he was soon evicted.