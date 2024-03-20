Partners come together in Linz to promote Sports for All through the INTERACT+ project





Partners of the INTERACT+ project under the EU Erasmus+ umbrella met in Linz, Switzerland, from March 12 to 15, uniting in their commitment to revolutionize the sports practice model. Led by TAFISA (Association for International Sport for All) and led by FISU and other valued partners, the INTERACT+ project aims to encourage international sports organizations (ISOs), national federations (NFs) and sports clubs to promote Sport for All . The meeting, orchestrated by the International Fistball Federation, featured passionate discussions and strategic planning sessions. Areas of focus included refining results, closely monitoring tasks and formulating effective communication strategies. Participants delved into specific work packages tailored to advance the project's mission. Notable among these were initiatives such as 'Making the Case for Sport for All within the sports movement', led by the University of Limerick, and 'Empowering the Sport Movement to Develop and Promote Sport for All', presented by the International Table Tennis Foundation and European Flying Disc Federation. FISU took the helm in shaping the 'Interact Plus Standard and Label for International and National Sport Organizations', proposing a framework to standardize and encourage inclusive practices within the sporting community. Also during the meeting, TAFISA outlined ambitious plans for integrated capacity building projects with leading global sports organizations. These initiatives emphasize a collective commitment to promote and activate sport for all on a global scale. The meeting in Linz served as a gathering point for stakeholders to consolidate their efforts, share progress updates and chart a course towards a more inclusive sports landscape. With unwavering determination, the partners of the INTERACT+ project are ready to bring about meaningful change and promote a society where sport knows no boundaries. INTERACT+ is co-funded by the European Union's Erasmus+ Program and led by TAFISA with other partners including the University of Limerick, World Minigolf Federation, World Dance Organisation, International Table Tennis Federation Foundation, International Fistball Association, FISU, Confederazione Boccistica Internazionale and the European Flying Disc Federation.

