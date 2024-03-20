Campbell Homers in midweek loss at No. 13 Alabama





Next game: Chattanooga 23/3/2024 | 1 O'CLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON ESPN+ March 23 (Sat) / 1 p.m Chattanooga History TUSCALOOSA, Ala. In the final non-conference game before Southern Conference action begins Saturday, the Samford softball team was defeated 11-2 by the 13th-ranked Alabama Crimson on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs will enter SoCon play with a 6-20 record for the season after Tuesday's loss. Alabama moves to 23-5 on the campaign. Jordyn Partain suffered her ninth loss of the season after allowing five runs on three hits with three walks and a strikeout in her two innings of work. Relief, Sara Bond gave up six runs on five hits in 1.2 innings. Freshmen Karley Fuller closed out the game for the Bulldogs in the circle and her lone out came via the strikeout. Both Samford runs that night came in the fourth inning Katie Campbell launched her team-best eighth home run of the season over the left field wall. Campbell's dinger scored Olivia Shaw who reached base one at bat earlier on a leadoff walk. Sarah Squillace had the only other Bulldog hit of the night when the junior singled through the left side to open the game. Linsey Hargis also ran twice in the race. After a scoreless opening frame, the Crimson Tide scored three runs in the second and third innings before Campbell's explosion made it a 6-2 game in the top of the fourth. Alabama immediately answered in the home half with five runs, putting the game out of reach at 11-2. NEXT ONE:

Samford welcomes the Chattanooga Mocs to Samford Softball Stadium for the opening weekend of SoCon play beginning Saturday. The Bulldogs and Mocs open regular season play Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. before closing the weekend with a single game on Sunday. All three games will be streamed on ESPN+. FOLLOW THE BULLDOGS:

Visit the official Samford Athletics website for the latest Samford softball news and informationSamfordSports.com. Fans can also follow the Bulldogs on social media at/SamfordSports(Facebook),@SamfordSB(Twitter), and@SamfordSB(Instagram).

