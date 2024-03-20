Unleash the power of IPL 2024 for brands





Kanika Mathur I was very excited when, fresh out of university, I was recruited to Eternit Everest, a multinational construction industry company. I thought I had made it, but quickly realized that what really excited me was the world of creative thinking and brand development. I got a break at McCann Erickson, where I met great colleagues. We realized that the world was changing rapidly with the advent of the information highway and the growth of marketing services, data and digital initiatives. Against this backdrop, we were inspired to start a new company: Solutions Integrated Marketing Services, which grew into India's largest marketing services brand. Many believed that it was a mistake to stop advertising and focus on marketing services, but they were soon proven wrong as new age companies that set up shop in India were happy to talk to us and became our biggest customers! I was deeply moved by the vision of my fellow partners. Srikant Sastri was my boss at McCann and the author of the vision that marketing services, data and digital would disrupt the advertising and marketing world. There were many colleagues who were younger, tech-savvy and smart. I learned from them every day. They made me what I am today. Skills that were key to my success were brand strategy and development and digital marketing. I believe that data is the foundation for all decision-making and that brands are built through innovation and a great consumer experience. The biggest business lesson for me is that if you don't manage your finances, no business will succeed. I like to share my insights via vlogs and am currently working on BOD consulting as a Senior Partner. While I love connecting with startups that have great ideas and need guidance, I can't do this if I'm not involved in the latest trends and techniques that help brands succeed. That's why it's crucial that I stay informed. My message to the wisdom generation is that you are not outdated. You bring a huge advantage to any company: the advantage of experience and expertise that is crucial to the success of any company! Continue to hone your skills and look for opportunities to contribute. Photo and interview credits: Saonli Sen Choudhury from WisdomCircle #WisdomStories #WisdomCircle #WisGen #RetiringRetirement #Advertising #Marketing #CareerJourney #BusinessLessons

