Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka is receiving support as she mourns the death of her boyfriend





This story is about suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka received messages of support from her colleagues on Tuesday after police said her former hockey player boyfriend died of "apparent suicide" earlier this week in Florida. Sabalenka, the world's No. 2 tennis player, will reportedly play in the Miami Open on Friday but will not answer media questions as she mourns the loss of 42-year-old Konstantin Koltsov. On Thursday she will face the Spanish Paula Badosa. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM "I talked to her a lot yesterday. Same thing this morning. So I know what she's going through," Badosa said via PA Media. "I know the whole situation, what's happening. That's a bit shocking for me to experience that too, because at the end of the day she's my best friend and I don't want her to suffer. It's a very difficult situation. "At the same time, it's also awkward to play against her. But I don't really want to talk about it because I said I'm not going to talk about it. She's my best friend and I promised that. She's a strong woman. I think she will get the strength from somewhere. I hope it will be a battle, a good match.' Caroline Wozniacki called it a "terrible situation" facing Sabalenka CHRIS SIMON, WHO WON STANLEY CUP WITH AVALANCHE, DEAD AT 52 "I love Aryna. I think she's such an amazing person. She's always so happy and out there. It's heartbreaking to see her go through that. Everyone grieves in a different way. She walked by today. I gave her her space." I let her know that if she ever needs anything, I'm here for her." Koltsov, who is also from Belarus, played for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL and for several teams in Russia and Belarus. Miami-Dade police in Florida said he committed suicide. "According to investigators, on Monday, March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:39 a.m., Bal Harbor Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbor Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a man jumping from a balcony. ," Miami-Dade police confirmed to Fox News Digital on Tuesday. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP "The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, has responded and has taken over the investigation into the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov. No foul play is suspected." Follow Fox News Digitals sports reporting on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .

