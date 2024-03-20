Sports
No. 12 Men's Volleyball hosts 10th-ranked Ohio State in a MIVA Showdown on Thursday
No. 12 Balstaat (16-7, 9-1 MIVA) |
No. 10 Ohio State (157, 8-4 MIVA)
Last encounter: Ball State 3, Ohio State 1 (3/15)
Series history:Ohio State leads Ball State with the all-time record of 103-93
Setting the scene:
Coach Cruz: Ball State head coach Donan Cruz enters his third season at the helm of the Cardinals and owns an overall record at BSU of 59-20 (.746), along with a Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (MIVA) tournament championship, two MIVA regular season titles and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Competition overview: Ball State went 2-0 in MIVA action last week after a 3-1 win at Ohio State and then a 3-0 sweep of Lindenwood at Worthen Arena. With the two wins, Ball State sits atop the MIVA standings with a 9-1 ledger.
Ohio State Scouting: A year ago, Ohio State and Ball State battled for the MIVA Tournament title in Muncie, Indiana. The Buckeyes went 3-1 to take home the conference tournament crown. Ohio State leads the MIVA with a total of 150 aces per year. The average of 1.74 per set is in second place. In conference matches, the Buckeyes lead with 79 aces (1.80 per set). Ohio State is looking for its first win in three straight games after losing 3-1 to Ball State last Thursday and dropping a 3-0 decision at Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.
Ndavazocheva earns MIVA Offensive Player of the Week: Ndavazocheva led the Cardinals to a 3-0 win over Quincy. The junior outside hitter had 15 kills on 22 attempts with just one error, for a hitting percentage of .636. He added an ace to the win. His 15 kills averaged 5.00 per set.
Rogers MIVA Offensive Player of the Week: Patrick Rogers led No. 13 Ball State to a pair of wins over Purdue Fort Wayne and then No. 10 Loyola Chicago. The sophomore outside hitter totaled 40 kills in eight sets, good for an average of 5.00 per set, while hitting .395 for the week. Against the Mastodons, he had 22 kills in three sets on a blistering .515 hitting clip, followed by 18 kills on .302 hitting in five sets against the Ramblers. He added an ace against the Mastodons.
Rogers is having a standout week: Rogers led Ball State with 41 kills last week while hitting an impressive .453 from the floor on 75 swings. Rogers also averaged 5.86 kills per set. Rogers started the week with a career-best 24 kills in a 3–1 win over rival Ohio State while posting a .383 hitting percentage. On Saturday, Rogers continued his strong offensive performance with 17 kills and a hitting accuracy of .571 on 28 total attacks. Rogers also served an ace as the Cardinals defeated Lindenwood to stay atop the MIVA standings.
Preseason All-MIVA:The 2024 roster is a good mix of some familiar faces and several newcomers. One of the Cardinals' returnees is a second-year outside hitterOur lord Ndavazochavawho was recently named to the 12-member preseason All-MIVA conference team. Ndavazocheva had a decent rookie season for the Cardinals last year. He earned MIVA Offensive Player of the Week honors and Off the Block National Honors on February 7. He racked up a career-high 27 kills against Lewis (2/9) and had 22 double-digit kill performances in 2023. Ndavazocheva finished the season ranked second on the team in kills (342) and in points (397.5). He also received All-MIVA First Team honors and the AVCA Honorable Mention All-American.
The Legend Don Shondell: The Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association has announced changes to the MIVA tournament format. The conference also announced that future tournament winners will receive the Don Shondell MIVA Championship Trophy.
The MIVA tournament has been played after every regular season since 1980 except 2020, and was also played from 1964-69. The new format for the MIVA Tournament rewards the highest seeds, providing an advantage for a path to the NCAA Tournament via the MIVA's automatic bid. The opening round of the eight-team tournament will be played on the top four seeds. No. 1 will host No. 8, No. 2 will host No. 7, No. 3 will host No. 6 and No. 4 will host No. 5.
The semi-finals and final rounds will be hosted by the highest remaining seed in the field. The field will also be reseeded. The highest remaining seed will host the lowest remaining seed and the other two teams will play in the other semi-final. The two winning teams will play in the final match for the Don Shondell MIVA Championship Trophy.

