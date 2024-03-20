British cricketer defends 'normal' Kate Middleton against theories





British cricketer Kevin Pietersen didn't hold back when he criticized netizens for the persistent rumors about Princess Kate Middleton. “The conspiracy theories surrounding Kate are absolutely absurd! We see W&K most days and the last few days too! Pietersen, 43, shared via X on Tuesday, March 19, referring to himself and his wife Jessica Taylor. “It's unbelievable that people would be so ridiculous and cruel if they wrote BULLS-T on this platform, those are outright lies!” Pietersen called William, 41, and Kate, 42, “the most wonderful parents” to children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, noting that the couple is “normal” and “humble” . as they come.” “Let K, who is recovering from surgery, recover,” he concluded. “Leave her and her beautiful family alone!!!!” The conspiracy theories surrounding Kate are absolutely absurd!

W&K are the most fantastic parents… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 19, 2024 Pietersen's plea to social media users comes as We weekly has obtained video footage of Kate and William enjoying an outing at the Windsor Farm Shop a few days earlier. An eyewitness told TMZ on Monday, March 18, when the video first made waves, that Kate “looked happy and relaxed” while shopping with William after her recent surgery. In January, Kensington Palace announced that Kate would undergo “planned” abdominal surgery, noting that she would be stepping back from her public duties for the time being. Related: Where is Kate Middleton? Breaking the timeline of her disappearance

Karwai Tang/WireImage One question has been on everyone's minds these past few months: where is Princess Kate Middleton? Kensington Palace announced in January 2024 that Kate would be out of the public eye until after Easter after a planned abdominal operation. “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes […] “The operation was successful and she is expected to remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to continue her recovery,” the palace said in a statement at the time. “Based on current medical advice, it is unlikely that she will resume her public duties until after Easter.” Kate kept things low-key in the weeks following her procedure. Her first sighting occurred on March 4, when TMZ published a photo of the Princess of Wales in the passenger seat of a car as her mother. Carole Middelton driven. Days later, she was photographed sitting next to William in the backseat of a separate car. Kate's outing with William last weekend divided the internet, with some speculating that the video was shot months ago. Others have speculated that it isn't really her. Thank you! You have been successfully subscribed. As conspiracy theories continue to unfold on the internet, several British notables have spoken out in Kate's defense. Piers Morgan co-signed fellow British journalist Jemima Goudsmid's criticized the Internet's “jokes,” calling them “in retrospect, cruel and deplorable,” in a post on Saturday's X. “It's too easy to forget, especially on Twitter, that these are real people,” she concluded. For his part, Morgan reposted the message, adding: “THIS 👇👇.”

