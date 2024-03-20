Penn State Football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki installs a new plan at the start of Spring Ball

Penn State football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki spent two months designing his new offense for the Nittany Lions. With three weeks to go until the biggest demonstration of his capabilities yet, Kotelnicki has had seven days and four training sessions to see his vision come to fruition.

Kotelnicki, a relatively recent recruitment out of Kansas, was brought to Penn State to reinvent and revitalize an offense that kept the Nittany Lions from competing for a Big Ten title the year before. After working with Kotelnicki during the early part of the offseason, James Franklin had high praise for Mike Yurcich's replacement.

“I think the most important thing is to be the head coach of the offense… And I think he's done a really good job of that,” Franklin said Tuesday after Penn State's fourth spring practice. “Andy does a really good job of explaining the why, teaching football and really getting everyone on the same page and excited about what we can accomplish offensively this year.”

Franklin has since preached about finding a 'head coach of the offense' fired Yurcich after a loss to Michigan. He said the same thing about his hiring of defensive coordinator Tom Allen and special teams coordinator Justin Lustig.

With a former five-star quarterback who performed below expectations in 2023 and a wide receiver group that often hurt the team more than it helped, Kotelnicki was expected to further Drew Allar's development and bring the receivers back to life.

So far, Kotelnicki and Franklin have preached success in those areas. Kotelnicki isn't completely scrapping Penn State's old formula and bringing a new playbook to the table, he'll continue to use the same players. This includes backup quarterback Beau Pribula, who the Nittany Lions used regularly as an alternative to Allar in the 2023 season.

With future NFL draftee Theo Johnson missing from the tight end room, Kotelnicki will likely have to move his group from the 12-man scheme used last year and lean on the same wide receiver corps that consistently disappointed.

“I think they are progressing very, very well at the moment. I'm really happy with that group,” Kotelnicki said of the wide receivers. “They wear that chip on their shoulder.”

“They are committed to improving every day and that is very clear. We challenged them more physically and mentally than they have ever been,” Kotelnicki continued. “And they respond very well.”

During his availability on Tuesday, Kotelnicki often referred to himself as a “teacher” as often as he referred to himself as a “coach.” He and Franklin both talked about how the coaching staff is trying to get the team on board with a new program, starting with telling players why they're doing something and telling them how to do something.

Explaining to players why they play a certain way is not a new trait for Penn State. Defensive players raved about former defensive coordinator Manny Diaz for the same trait. Franklin and Co. hoping the success the defense showed last year will extend to the other side of the ball.

“It starts with helping them understand why we do these things,” Kotelnicki said. “There was a lot of consistency when you asked people what you want it to look like. [We’re] show them that these are the things you want it to be, so let's be these things.

“You can't just talk about being enthusiastic. You can't just talk about being physical. You can't just talk about trying to be explosive,” Kotelnicki continued. “We will be on the same page on all the things we have said. We have to go out and do those and be very intentional about doing them.