SPRING SPORTS PREVIEW: Clark Fork Tennis hopes newcomers can become state qualifiers for the first time







Previous season: N/A Head coach: Jeff Emmer, 13th season Athletes to watch: Charlie Beaman, so.; Aurora Lane, so.; Chase Sanroman, Sr.; Eloise Shelton, n. With one returner and seven newcomers, the Wampus Cats have their work cut out for them. Still, head coach Jeff Emmer said he thinks this year's team is athletic and wouldn't be surprised to see state qualifiers for the first time. Sophomore Charlie Beaman is the lone returner for Clark Fork. Beaman competed with Jamie Herrick, who is out this year due to injury, in the mixed doubles match at the 3A state tournament. Aurora Lane, also a sophomore, is the only other Wampus Cat with any prior experience. Emmer said the team has been practicing at the Clark Fork gas station, which he said works perfectly since early this season it was all about programming his players' shots. This is a very athletic group, Emmer said. We were quite inexperienced, but we are doing very well. I hope to get on a real field soon and get them started. Emmer said seniors Eloise Shelton and Chase Sanroman are two players to watch this season. I really wish I had had these two in previous years, Emmer said. They are great leaders and have great attitudes, and that helps set the tone for the others. One thing all the Wampus Cats have been working on is ball movement, which Emmer said has been easier than usual to teach because of his players' natural athleticism. He also said that the chemistry between most of his players is good as they have competed together in several other sports in the past. Clark Fork competes in a six-team league with Coeur dAlene Charter, Grangeville, Orofino, Clearwater Valley and Culdesac. Emmer said that in addition to the all-league meets, where all teams meet in Lewiston to play against each other, the team will be planning more dual meets with junior varsity teams from larger schools as the season progresses. I'm excited for the season and how quickly these kids are developing, Emmer said. It's unusual for players to get this in their first year of playing, but I think we might get a few this year. Clark Fork Tennis Schedule 4/8 @ Post Falls (JV), 3pm 4/11 @ CDA Charter, 3 p.m 4/13 @ Lewiston, All-League, 9am 4/26-27 @ Inland Empire Tournament (Spokane) 5/1 @ CDA Charter, 3 p.m 5/4 @ Lewiston, All-League, 9:00am 5/10-11 District Tournament @ CDA/Lake City 5/17-18 State Tournament @ Ridgeview HS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bonnercountydailybee.com/news/2024/mar/20/spring-sports-preview-clark-fork-tennis-hopes-newcomers-can-become-first-time-state-qualifiers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos