Candidates for the Fantasy Hockey Drop: The Playoffs Are Almost Here, It's Time to Make Some Hard Cuts





Colton Parayko has scored nine goals and 23 points in 69 games this season, making him a prime candidate for fantasy hockey managers looking to improve their rosters. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Specially for Yahoo Sports Fantasy managers will enter the play-offs next week in head-to-head competitions. Hopefully your team has established itself as a top team, or at least a playoff contender. Let's take a look at some players included in wide Yahoo leagues who could easily be cut. Dougie Hamilton, D, New Jersey Devils (62% selected) Hamilton is questionable at best to return to the lineup by season's end and there's no reason why the Devils should rush him as they sit seven points ahead of a wild card spot and need to get past five teams to get into the postseason. . Hamilton underwent chest surgery on December 1 and has missed the last 49 games. He was very good offensively to start the season with five goals and 16 points in 20 games, but when you're in a realigned league, it's well past time to cut Hamilton from your roster. Mikhail Sergachev, D, Tampa Bay Lightning (49% selected) Sergachev is also a very good defender who will not return for the regular season. He underwent surgery for a broken tibia and fibula on February 8 and is not yet close to returning to action. Sergachev had two goals and 17 assists in 34 games before the injury, including seven helpers on the power play. Sergachev will be a good choice next season as he will likely slide into the drafts as most poolies will look at his 19 points and not the fact that he played in only 34 games. Colton Parayko, D, St. Louis Blues (36% selected) Parayko is worth keeping if hits and blocked shots are categories in your league. Parayko isn't worth keeping if points are your only consideration. Parayko has nine goals and 23 points in 69 appearances this season. He is tied for 65th among blueliners in points, which shouldn't work out in most leagues. He doesn't see much action on the power play, has just one assist, and isn't racking up many penalty minutes as he only has nine minor penalties. All in all, there is no point in keeping Parayko. Hampus Lindholm, D, Boston Bruins (45% selected) Lindholm was a great fantasy player in 2022-2023. He scored ten times and provided 43 assists in 80 games. He was also a plus-49 and had 17 points on the power play. Unfortunately that was last season. Lindholm has a goal and 24 points in 61 appearances this season, 59th among defensemen in points. That doesn't justify him being included in 78% of Yahoo leagues. Lindholm is a good blueliner, but he doesn't have much value in fantasy leagues. Tyson Barrie, D, Nashville Predators (35% selected) Barrie has played just seven games in the Predators' last 33 games. He missed eleven games due to an upper-body injury and was a healthy scratch in fifteen games. Things have gone straight downhill for Barrie since he was moved from Edmonton to Nashville at the 2023 trade deadline. He had 10 goals and 43 points in 61 games with the Oilers before the trade and managed just 12 points in 24 appearances the rest of the way for the Predators. [Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season] This season has been even worse as he has a goal and 13 points in 37 games. Barrie was a power play specialist for most of his career. Last season he had 31 points with the man advantage, but this season he was a bust with just four assists.

