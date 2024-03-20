Sam Morton Named Top 10 Finalist for Hobey Baker – Minnesota State University





ST. PAUL, Min. -The 2024 Hobey Baker Memorial Award has narrowed the field to the Top 10 Finalists and Minnesota State senior Sam Morton is the only student-athlete selected from the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA). The award is presented annually to the best player in NCAA Division I Men's Hockey. The CCHA Forward of the Year and Player of the Year, Morton (Lafayette, Colo.) paced all CCHA skaters in goals (15), goals per game (0.63), power play goals (8), shots (102), face-off wins (292) and face-off wins per game (12.2), during conference play. With six assists, he was fourth in points (21) and faceoff percentage (56.3%). The CCHA Forward of the Month in January, after totaling six goals and three assists for nine points, he had four multi-point games, including three points on three separate occasions. He opened the Mavericks' CCHA schedule with a five-game streak (six goals, 4 assists) and added a six-game streak (4 goals, 2 assists) in January. In 37 total games, Morton had 24 goals and 10 assists for 34 points. His nine power play games rank eighth nationally, and he also had one game winner. With a total of 151 shots on goal, he has defensively blocked 27 shots and won 55.5% of his faceoffs (433 of 780). He has nine multi-point games to his name, with a streak of five and seven game points. January's CCHA Player of the Month trailed all conference skaters in goals (6), goals per game (0.75), shots (38), shots per game (4.75), power play goals (2) and plus -minus ( +6). Morton signed with the Calgary Flames organization on March 19 and registered an assist in his first professional game for the Calgary Wranglers (AHL). The list of “Top 10 Finalists” includes: Jackson Blake (North Dakota), Macklin Celebrini (Boston University), Jack Devine (University of Denver) Cutter Gauthier (Boston College), Collin Graf (Quinnipiac University), Lane Hutson (Boston University ), Kyle McClellan (University of Wisconsin), Liam McLinskey (College of the Holy Cross), Sam Morton (Minnesota State University)and Will Smith (Boston College) Fans can read the detailed biographies of each student-athlete by following each candidate's links by clicking on themhobeybaker.com/2024-nominees. The award criteria include candidates who demonstrate the exceptional character traits of the prize's namesake, Hobey Baker. A legendary American hero, Baker was a World War I fighter pilot and known in his day as America's greatest amateur athlete, excelling in hockey and football at Princeton University. Award candidates must demonstrate strong character both on and off the ice, contribute to the integrity of his team and demonstrate excellent skills in all phases of the game. Attention should be paid to school performance and sportsmanship. In 2021-2022, Mavericks goaltender Dryden McKay became the first player in program history to earn the prestigious honor. The last three finalists will be announced on April 4 and the winner will be announced on Friday, April 12. For more information about the price, visithobeybaker.com.

