BC vs UMass: Hockey East semifinal preview





The Eagles are heading to the Garden! After surviving it was a bit of a shock UConn in the Hockey East Quarterfinals, the Eagles will advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2021. They will face the fifth-seeded Minutemen in the early game on Friday, hoping to reach the championship game on Saturday. WHO: #1 Boston College Eagles (29-5-1) vs. #13 Massachusetts Minutemen (20-12-3) WHERE: TD Garden, Boston, MA WHEN: Friday March 22. Puck drops at 4:00 PM. HOW TO WATCH: The game will be broadcast live on NESN. TO FOLLOW: @bcinterruption and @bc_mhockey on Twitter. EXAMPLE: The last time the Eagles took on the Minutemen, they came away with a pair of 5-1 and 6-4 wins, with Amherst native Ryan Leonard scoring five goals against UMass over the course of the weekend. The Minutemen enter the semifinals after a 3-1 quarterfinal victory against Providence, a game in which they dominated for a long time. UMass held the Friars scoreless until the 2:50 mark of the third period, when they finally gave up a power play goal. Junior defenseman Scott Morrow leads UMass in points with 29 in 35 games, while freshmen Jack Musa and Aydar Suniev lead the Minutemen in goals with 12 apiece. Michael Hrabal is still strong in net, with a .916 save percentage and a 2.46 GAA. He made 27 saves against the Friars last weekend. Additionally, UMass defenseman Ryan Ufko is one of Hockey East's best players, anchoring a Minutemen defense that ranks in the top 20 in the country. It remains to be seen for the Eagles if Gabe Perreault will make his return to the lineup after missing the last five games due to injury, or if he will be held off until the NCAA Tournament begins. Regardless, BC will have their work cut out for them against the Minutemen, though they have shown they can respond well after their own rough games. Let's go. Go Eags!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bcinterruption.com/2024/3/20/24105458/boston-college-bc-massachusetts-umass-hockey-east-tournament-semifinal-preview-game-when-what-time The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos