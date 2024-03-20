Join us for the Beacon for Egg stravaganza of activities





Foundation of Lights Family Fun Day is back in 2024 with a packed day full of sports, games and activities during the Easter holidays. The fun day was a hit with families across Sunderland and is back by popular demand after a very well attended event in 2023. The Beacon of Light will be open to the community on Friday the 5the April from 10am to 3pm. This year's event will be split into morning (10am to 12:30pm) and afternoon (12:30pm to 3pm) and must be reserved in advance. Entry costs £2 as a donation to the Foundation of Light, with a wide range of free activities – from football coaching sessions and multi-sports to our UV dance area – running throughout the day at the Beacon. Online booking > Sunderland AFC mascots Samson and Delilah will be making a special visit, so keep your eyes peeled to spot our special guests and receive your photos. The day offers something for everyone. Here are just some of the activities at the Beacon: Bouncy castles and soft play

Multisport for the disabled

Table tennis

Badminton

Outdoor cricket

Outdoor football

Inflatable football

Football challenges

Crossbar challenge

Penalty shootout with Samson

Decorating cookies in the kitchen

UV dance party

Easter themed arts and crafts

Raffle

Face painting

Local food vendors Important information: Children under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult all day. A donation of 2 to the Foundation of Light is required. To enter the rooftop barn football field, correct footwear must be worn, spectators must watch from the viewing gallery. Please note: this is a ticketed event. There will be no sales at the door. Click here to book > Check out the highlights from last year's event here: How your donations help the Foundation of Light: 5 gives a disabled young person access to a sports session

8 helps keep an older person physically and socially active

40 supports a young person with their physical and emotional health

100 provides mental health resources for up to five people

