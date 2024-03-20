



PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania's nationally recognized wrestling team is sending eight wrestlers to the 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships in Kansas City, beginning Thursday, March 21. 2024 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Thursday March 21 to Saturday March 23

The first mat is scheduled for 11:00 AM (CDT) on Thursday/Friday and at 10:00 AM (CDT) on Saturday

Kansas City, MO | T-Mobile Center

Watch on ESPN+($) |Live results Last timeout

Penn competed in the final EWA Championships on March 9, culminating Max Gallagher (125), CJ connection (141), Luke Revano (157), Nick Incontrera (174), and Cole Urbas (197) who punched their tickets for the 2024 NCAA Championships in Kansas City. As a team, the Quakers finished tied for fourth out of 17, while eight grapplers individually placed in the top ten of their weights, with Composto and Revano leading the way with a third-place finish. Freshman Gallagher, Jude Swisher (149), Incontrera and Urbas all finished fifth, Maximus Hale (184) landed eighth and senior Johannes Stout (285) finished tenth to round out the Quakers' placers. Big bids

Michael Colaiocco (133), freshman Swisher and junior Hale earned at-large bids to the championships to bring Penn's total number of representatives in Kansas City to eight. Colaiocco had a strong campaign last year to win the bid. He won 16 matches this season and had quality victories over Sam Latona (Virginia Tech), Mason Leiphart (Franklin & Marshall) and Ethan Oakley (Appalachian State). The senior placed fourth at the 2023 Midlands Championships and third at the Keystone Classic, highlighting his tournament performances during the season. The at-large bid marks Colaiocco's fourth trip to the NCAA Championships to complete his Quaker career. Freshman Swisher already has an impressive resume, graduating at both 157 and 149 to open his collegiate career. While wrestling at age 157, Swisher won the F&M Open title and placed third at Keystone. Since getting to 149, Swisher has exploded, posting quality wins over nationally ranked Eligh Rivera (Princeton) and pinning Harvard's Jack Crook in 30 seconds to win the first dual of his career. Hale had an impressive junior year campaign to secure the at-large bid, winning a career-high 21 games this season and posting quality wins over Aaron Ayzerov (Columbia), James Conway (Franklin & Marshall), Troy Fisher (Northwestern), and Brian Soldano (Rutgers ). Hale brings an impressive tournament record to Kansas City, taking third place at Keystone, second place in the Midlands and eighth place at the EIWA Championships this season. Sowing for the championships

The Red and Blue have eight wrestlers in the top 30 of their weight classes heading into the championships. Junior Incontrera leads the charge with #10 at #174. Revano (#21), Composto (#22), Urbas (#24), Hale (#26), Gallagher (#27), Colaiocco (#28) and Swisher ( #30) splits the remaining seven seeds for the Quakers. All-Ivy award

Nine Quakers captured All-Ivy postseason honors, with Composto leading the way and landing First Team All-Ivy. Gallagher, Colaiocco, Swisher, Revano and Incontrera were named Second Team All-Ivy, while Kaja Cement (165), Urbas and Stout received All-Ivy honorable mention. First round matchups

125

#27 Max Gallagher vs. #6 Troy Spratley (Oklahoma State)

133

#28 Michael Colaiocco vs. #5 Dylan Ragusin (Michigan)

141

#22 CJ connection vs. No. 11 Josh Koderhandt (Navy)

149

#30 Jude Swisher vs. #3 Jackson Arrington (NC State)

157

#21 Luke Revano vs. #12Bryce Andonian (Virginia Tech)

174

#10 Nick Incontrera vs. #23 Luca Augustinus (Pittsburgh)

184

#26 Maximus Hale vs. No. 7 Thomas Stewarr Jr. (Virginia Tech)

197

#24 Cole Urbas vs. No. 9 Stephen Little (Little Rock) #The movement

#FightOnPenn

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pennathletics.com/news/2024/3/20/eight-from-wrestling-prepare-for-ncaa-championships-this-week.aspx

